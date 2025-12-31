Official World Golf Ranking announces adjustments as LIV Golf awaits approval

Trevor Immelman, the Official World Golf Ranking’s governing board chairman, said earlier this month there is a “chance” LIV Golf could begin receiving ranking points before the start of next season in February. Tuesday, he reiterated the ongoing process with the Saudi-backed league.

“Since the end of June, the governing board has endeavored to thoroughly evaluate the LIV Golf application,” Immelman said in a statement. “We remain committed to the OWGR’s mission, which requires honoring the meritocracy woven into the professional game. As such, discussions have been regular and remain ongoing.

“To be clear, progress has been made, but there is no decision to share at this time. We will continue to work closely with LIV Golf as it continues to evolve to ensure its application is handled with fairness, integrity and consistency, as stated previously.”

LIV Golf submitted its original proposal for ranking points in July 2022, and in October 2023 the board denied that request. Then-OWGR board chair Peter Dawson said at the time, “This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked.”

Immelman also announced an adjustment to the ranking’s regulations for events that are scheduled or reduced to fewer than four 18-hole rounds.

Starting in 2026, 54-hole events will receive 75 percent of the allocated points based on each field’s rating. The same adjustment would apply to 72-hole tournaments that are reduced to 54 holes. For 72-hole events that are reduced to 36 holes the points distribution drops to 50 percent, and a 54-hole event that is reduced to 36 holes would also receive 50 percent of the allocated points.

Last month, LIV Golf announced it would expand its tournaments to 72 holes from 54 holes and many considered it a move to help appease the OWGR and pave the way to receive ranking points.

“In its extensive review of the ranking, the governing board determined that events comprised of less than 72 holes needed to be addressed,” Immelman said. “Adjustments are always made following careful consideration, and the OWGR will continue to monitor ways in which it can update and enhance the operation of the ranking in its pursuit of fulfilling its mission.”

At the PNC Championship, Immelman suggested the bigger hurdle LIV Golf faced in its quest for ranking points was the relative lack of promotion and relegation.

Tuesday, LIV Golf appeared to address those concerns when the league announced an increase in field size to 57 players, which includes 13 four-player teams and five “wildcard” spots.

LIV Golf will increase the number of qualifying spots available in the league from one to two players via The International Series and from one to three players through the LIV Golf Promotions event, which will be held next month at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida.

The five qualifying players will play as wildcard members in 2026.

“LIV Golf is committed to moving the sport forward by expanding opportunity and access,” Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are opening pathways, creating more chances for top talent to compete in the world’s golf league. Adding another qualifying spot strengthens our field and adds excitement to a season built on opportunity, competition, and growth.”