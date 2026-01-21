This FootJoy shoe is celebrating 10 years, and guys like Sahith Theegala are obsessed

One of FootJoy’s footwear staples is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

But the latest version of the Pro/SL can be traced back a couple years.

Sahith Theegala, one of FootJoy’s PGA Tour ambassadors who has worn the Pro/SL for its entire existence, tested the first prototype around the Tour Championship in August 2024. That next March ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Theegala tried out the second round of the Pro/SL proto. Finally, last October at Panther National in Jupiter, Florida, Theegala was one of several players who got to see the finished product.

“These are the best prototype shoes I’ve ever tested,” Theegala told the FootJoy team. “I’ll be taking these to put in play next week.”

The new Pro/SL, which retails for $185, features the same qualities that the line is known for – lightweight, ultra-comfortable and Tour-level traction. But the upgrades come in the ArcTrax/SL outsole that consists of two TPU pieces, a firmer lateral for stability and a more forgiving medial for comfort. And the upper? “Packed and loaded with new technology,” said Chris Tobias, VP of footwear. Z-Tec technology helps with stability and flexibility, there is more volume in the forefoot, and the shoe, as a whole, contains all this innovation while also being 29% lighter.

“We obsess innovation,” Tobias added.

No wonder guys like Theegala are equally obsessed.