Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation celebrating 30 years with special event in Palm Beach

Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years with a special event later this month in Palm Beach, Florida.

The exclusive event, called Red: Celebrating Legacy, will take place Jan. 14 at The Breakers Palm Beach, a tony South Florida resort, and according to TGR, it will “bring together long-standing supporters, partners and friends of Tiger and his nonprofit.”

Woods founded his TGR Foundation along with his parents, Earl and Tida, in 1996, the same year he turned professional. Woods’ vision through TGR has always been to empower youth through education. Through his TGR Learning Labs, which focus on STEAM curriculums, health and well-being, and career and college readiness, Woods and his team have impacted more than 217,000 students while giving them the tools necessary to succeed in college and beyond.

“For 30 years, TGR Foundation has worked to create opportunities for young people who need it most,” said Cyndi Court, CEO of TGR Foundation. “Red: Celebrating Legacy is an opportunity to honor this journey while looking ahead to the impact we can continue to make together. I’m grateful to EY US (the global professional services firm, Ernst and Young) for joining us in this milestone year and supporting our vision for expanding to serve more communities.”

Proceeds from the Palm Beach event will help fund future TGR Learning Labs.