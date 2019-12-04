Reed, Woodland share early lead at Hero; Woods 6 back

Getty Images

The Hero World Challenge got started a day early, and there's a pair of major champs at the top of the leaderboard. Here's how things stand in the Bahamas, where Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland are both off to a strong start:

Leaderboard: Patrick Reed (-6), Gary Woodland (-6), Chez Reavie (-4), Justin Rose (-3), Justin Thomas (-3), Rickie Fowler (-3), Henrik Stenson (-3)

What it means: Scoring was difficult for much of the day as winds swept across Albany Golf Club and put the elite, 18-man field to the test. Woodland got off to the best start of the bunch as he looks to cap a season that already includes a U.S. Open title, while Reed joined him with a strong close. Only 10 of the 18 players were able to break par on a blustery afternoon.

Round of the day: Reed landed at Albany with a set of new, undisclosed irons. But whatever weapons he's wielding, they clearly worked in the opening round. The former Masters champ carded five birdies in a six-hole stretch from Nos. 11-16 to grab a share of the lead. It's the second straight year that Reed leads here after the opening round. He'll look to parlay that into something better than last year's 11th-place result.

Hero World Challenge: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Best of the rest: Woodland started quickly, with birdies on four of his first six holes including a chip-in on No. 5. Making his second straight appearance in the Bahamas, he tallied eight birdies and posted a bogey-free 32 on the back nine.

Biggest disappointment: Tony Finau was a runner-up at this event last year, but he's unlikely to replicate that result this time around. Finau's struggles included a triple bogey on the par-3 eighth, and his 7-over 79 left him in last place, three shots worse than the next closest competitor.

Main storyline for Friday: All eyes remain on the tournament host. Tiger Woods made a charge down the stretch, at one point reaching 3 under on his round despite a wobbly start. But a bogey on No. 17 and a sloppy double on the final hole dropped him all the way back to an even-par 72, six shots behind the co-leaders, meaning there's work to be done if he's going to challenge for a sixth Hero title.

TT Postscript: Roller-coaster round ends even

 BY Tiger Tracker  — 

After a red-hot run on the back nine at Albany, Tiger Woods was gobbled up by the Bahamian winds on his way into the clubhouse Wednesday.

Shot of the day: Woods appeared in position for an easy birdie on the par-5 15th when he went one better, holing a pitch from just in front of the green for eagle.

Quote of the day: "Got myself kind of right there in the mix, and then hit bad shots on 17 and 18." - Woods

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rose: Albany's 18th one of toughest par-4s of year

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A handful of players fell victim to Albany Golf Club's closing hole, which Justin Rose claimed was "one of the toughest par 4s you'll play all year."
Golf Central

Bryson on slow-play shirt: 'Not going to happen'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his slow play, but isn't about to wear one of Puma's polos from its new collection called the "Slow Play Polo" that features turtles on the shirt.
Golf Central

TT Postscript: Roller-coaster round ends even

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

After a red-hot run on the back nine at Albany, Tiger Woods was gobbled up by the Bahamian winds on his way into the clubhouse Wednesday.