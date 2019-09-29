Quotes of the Week: Champ celebrates; Rory critiques

Getty Images

From Cameron Champ's emotional reaction after winning the Safeway Open to Rory McIlroy's criticism of European Tour course setups, here are the top quotes from the week in golf:

“No matter if I win one more tournament, 10 more tournaments, whatever it may be, this will be the greatest moment of my golf career.” – Cameron Champ after winning the Safeway Open while his grandfather battles terminal stomach cancer

“I’m sort of honestly sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th.” – Rory McIlroy on European Tour course setups

 

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day. It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up.” – Tiger Woods, speaking to Michael Strahan about his recovery from knee surgery

“They beat the hell out of us.” – Gary Player after Sen. Lindsey Graham and Annika Sorenstam beat he and Donald Trump on the golf course

“It does because he’s Tiger. I mean, he matters. That’s the bottom line. It’s better when he plays than when he doesn’t, even if he only plays two matches. It’s better for the event if he does. I guess he has to decide if it’s better for his team or not.” – Adam Scott on why it matters that Tiger Woods plays the Presidents Cup

