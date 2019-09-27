Woods cleared for 'full practice' by doctor, says knee is 'sore'

Getty Images

Tiger Woods' recovery from knee surgery has taken a step forward.

During an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan earlier this week, Woods revealed that he had been cleared for "full practice" after undergoing arthroscopic surgery last month to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee.

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods told Strahan, who joined Woods at Liberty National for the Nexus Cup, Woods' new golf event that supports his foundation. “It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up."

Woods announced the news of his surgery – the fifth knee procedure of his career – via Twitter on Aug. 27, adding that he expected to make a "full recovery" and compete in next month's Zozo Championship. Woods remains on track to play in the Oct 24–27 event in Japan, as well as a new skins tournament the Monday before alongside Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

According to Golf Digest, Woods didn't hit any full shots during the Nexus Cup, but he did look "spry." Woods also beat Strahan in a putting contest, which was shown in the GMA video.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Cut Line: Woods, Romo facing good dilemmas

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In this week’s edition of Cut Line, Tiger Woods receives some unexpected advice for his Presidents Cup dilemma, Tony Romo may have played his way out of a day job, and more.
Golf Central

Scott: Presidents Cup better if Tiger plays

BY Will Gray  — 

As the clock continues to tick on U.S. Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods' window to add four more players to his roster, Adam Scott thinks there's merit for him to write down his own name.

Thumbnail
News & Opinion

Presidents Cup captain's picks a little easier for the Big Easy

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

International captain Ernie Els and U.S. captain Tiger Woods each have four wild-card picks to round our their respective teams. One faces a more difficult task than the other.