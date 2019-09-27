Tiger Woods' recovery from knee surgery has taken a step forward.

During an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan earlier this week, Woods revealed that he had been cleared for "full practice" after undergoing arthroscopic surgery last month to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee.

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, and so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods told Strahan, who joined Woods at Liberty National for the Nexus Cup, Woods' new golf event that supports his foundation. “It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back and getting my weight up."

Woods announced the news of his surgery – the fifth knee procedure of his career – via Twitter on Aug. 27, adding that he expected to make a "full recovery" and compete in next month's Zozo Championship. Woods remains on track to play in the Oct 24–27 event in Japan, as well as a new skins tournament the Monday before alongside Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

According to Golf Digest, Woods didn't hit any full shots during the Nexus Cup, but he did look "spry." Woods also beat Strahan in a putting contest, which was shown in the GMA video.