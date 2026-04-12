Rory McIlroy’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour
Published April 12, 2026 07:25 PM
Rory McIlroy earned his 30th PGA Tour title at the 90th Masters Tournament.
That moves him into a tie for 16th with Horton Smith on the Tour’s all-time wins list.
From his first victory in 2010 at Quail Hollow to his most second consecutive win at Augusta National, here’s a look at McIlroy’s career PGA Tour victories.
|Number
|PGA Tour event
|1
|2010 Quail Hollow Championship
|2
|2011 U.S. Open
|3
|2012 Honda Classic
|4
|2012 PGA Championship
|5
|2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
|6
|2012 BMW Championship
|7
|2014 Open Championship
|8
|2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
|9
|2014 PGA Championship
|10
|2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
|11
|2015 Wells Fargo Championship
|12
|2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
|13
|2016 Tour Championship
|14
|2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|15
|2019 The Players Championship
|16
|2019 RBC Canadian Open
|17
|2019 Tour Championship
|18
|2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
|19
|2021 Wells Fargo Championship
|20
|2021 CJ Cup
|21
|2022 RBC Canadian Open
|22
|2022 Tour Championship
|23
|2022 CJ Cup
|24
|2023 Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry)
|26
|2024 Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|28
|2025 Players Championship
|29
|2025 Masters Tournament
|30
|2026 Masters Tournament