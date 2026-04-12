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Rory McIlroy’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour

  
Published April 12, 2026 07:25 PM

Rory McIlroy earned his 30th PGA Tour title at the 90th Masters Tournament.

That moves him into a tie for 16th with Horton Smith on the Tour’s all-time wins list.

From his first victory in 2010 at Quail Hollow to his most second consecutive win at Augusta National, here’s a look at McIlroy’s career PGA Tour victories.

Number PGA Tour event
1 2010 Quail Hollow Championship
2 2011 U.S. Open
3 2012 Honda Classic
4 2012 PGA Championship
5 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
6 2012 BMW Championship
7 2014 Open Championship
8 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
9 2014 PGA Championship
10 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
11 2015 Wells Fargo Championship
12 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
13 2016 Tour Championship
14 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
15 2019 The Players Championship
16 2019 RBC Canadian Open
17 2019 Tour Championship
18 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
19 2021 Wells Fargo Championship
20 2021 CJ Cup
21 2022 RBC Canadian Open
22 2022 Tour Championship
23 2022 CJ Cup
24 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
25 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry)
26 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
27 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28 2025 Players Championship
29 2025 Masters Tournament
30 2026 Masters Tournament