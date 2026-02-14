PGA Tour career wins: Players with most Tour victories in history
Published February 14, 2026 08:10 AM
Twenty-six players have at least 25 career wins on the PGA Tour.
Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here’s a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.
|Position
|Player
|PGA Tour wins
|T1
|Sam Snead
|82
|T1
|Tiger Woods
|82
|3
|Jack Nicklaus
|73
|4
|Ben Hogan
|64
|5
|Arnold Palmer
|62
|6
|Byron Nelson
|52
|7
|Billy Casper
|51
|T8
|Walter Hagen
|45
|T8
|Phil Mickelson
|45
|T10
|Cary Middlecoff
|39
|T10
|Tom Watson
|39
|12
|Gene Sarazen
|38
|13
|Lloyd Mangrum
|36
|14
|Vijay Singh
|34
|15
|Jimmy Demaret
|31
|16
|Horton Smith
|30
|T17
|Harry Cooper
|29
|T17
|Gene Littler
|29
|T17
|Rory McIlroy
|29
|T17
|Lee Trevino
|29
|T21
|Leo Diegel
|28
|T21
|Paul Runyon
|28
|23
|Henry Picard
|26
|T24
|Tommy Armour
|25
|T24
|Macdonald Smith
|25
|T24
|Johnny Miller
|25