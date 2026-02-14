Skip navigation
PGA Tour career wins: Players with most Tour victories in history

  
Published February 14, 2026 08:10 AM

Twenty-six players have at least 25 career wins on the PGA Tour.

Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here’s a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.

﻿Position Player PGA Tour wins
T1 Sam Snead 82
T1 Tiger Woods 82
3 Jack Nicklaus 73
4 Ben Hogan 64
5 Arnold Palmer 62
6 Byron Nelson 52
7 Billy Casper 51
T8 Walter Hagen 45
T8 Phil Mickelson 45
T10 Cary Middlecoff 39
T10 Tom Watson 39
12 Gene Sarazen 38
13 Lloyd Mangrum 36
14 Vijay Singh 34
15 Jimmy Demaret 31
16 Horton Smith 30
T17 Harry Cooper 29
T17 Gene Littler 29
T17 Rory McIlroy 29
T17 Lee Trevino 29
T21 Leo Diegel 28
T21 Paul Runyon 28
23 Henry Picard 26
T24 Tommy Armour 25
T24 Macdonald Smith 25
T24 Johnny Miller 25