Updated field for LIV Promotions as players vie for three cards

The battle for three LIV Golf spots begins Thursday in Lecanto, Florida, where the Saudi-backed circuit will host LIV Promotions, its version of Q-School, at Black Diamond Ranch.

Eighty players will compete in the multi-faceted, 72-hole stroke-play event, including 20 players who are exempt into the second round. The top 20 and ties after Round 1 will join those players in Friday’s second round with the scores being reset. The top 20 and ties will again advance to Saturday’s third round, where the scores will be reset a second time to set up a 36-hole competition for the three wild-card spots on LIV this season.

Competing in this week’s Promotions event will not come without risk.

The previous two Promotions tournaments were not considered unauthorized events by the PGA Tour, which stated, “Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘unauthorized tournament.’ This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change.”

But that won’t be the case this week. Sports Illustrated first reported that any player with status under the PGA Tour umbrella would not be granted a conflicting event release and if they competed anyway, they would be subject to disciplinary action. The PGA Tour’s player handbook states, “No conflicting event releases will be approved for tournaments held in North America.”

The PGA Tour also stated that players without any status on its tours would still receive one-year bans from all PGA Tour-sanctioned competition, including 2026 Q-School.

At least one player listed in the initial field has withdrawn after being told he would be suspended a year for participating.

Here is a breakdown of the latest field:

EXEMPT INTO ROUND 1 (60)

• Click here for first-round groupings

2025 Walker Cup and Palmer Cup participants (3):

Dominic Clemons, 23, England

Charlie Forster, 22, England

Pablo Ereno, 21, Spain

Leading 25 players from top 40 in 2025 International Series ranking, not already exempt into Round 2 (7):

Pavit Tangkamolprasert, 36, Thailand

Sarit Suwannarut, 27, Thailand

Travis Smyth, 30, Australia

Poom Saksansin, 32, Thailand

Austen Truslow, 29, U.S.

MJ Maguire, 33, U.S.

Denzel Ieremia, 29, New Zealand

Winners of 2025 Asian Tour, Japan Tour, KPGA, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour events (20):

Luis Carrera, 25, Mexico

Cory Crawford, 33, Australia

Matias Sanchez, 27, Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana, 27, Thailand

Oliver Bekker, 41, South Africa

Nick Voke, 31, New Zealand

Josh Geary, 41, New Zealand

Hongtaek Kim, 32, South Korea

Tomoyo Ikemura, 30, Japan

Dominic Foos, 28, Germany

Harrison Crowe, 24, Australia

Sung Kug Park, 37, South Korea

Jae Ho Kim, 43, South Korea

Suteepat Prateeptienchai, 32, Thailand

Jeon Garam, 30, South Korea

Louis Albertse, 29, South Africa

Cameron John, 26, Australia

Ryo Katsumata, 29, Japan

Samuel Simpson, 23, South Africa

Richard T. Lee, 35, Canada

LIV invitations (30):

Chris Wood, 38, England

Alex Levy, 35, France

Matthias Schwab, 31, Austria

Tom Lewis, 34, England

Lucas Bjerregaard, 34, Denmark

Callum Shinkwin, 32, England

Maximilian Kieffer, 35, Germany

Julian Perico, 26, Peru

Max Kennedy, 24, Ireland

Scotty Kennon, 23, U.S.

Collin Adams, 23, U.S.

Yeong-Su Kim, 36, South Korea

Martin Vorster, 23, South Africa

Albert Eckhardt, 31, Finland

Jose Islas, 23, Mexico

James Ashfield, 24, Wales

Marcus Plunkett, 31, U.S.

Pierre Pineau, 26, France

Chase Koepka, 31, U.S.

Will Florimo, 26, Australia

Grant Hirschman, 30, U.S.

Jonathan Brightwell, 27, U.S.

Nick Bachem, 26, Germany

Jack Buchanan, 23, Australia

Joe Pagdin, 24, England

Jason Scrivener, 36, Australia

Wei-Hsuan Wang, 26, Taiwan

Joel Moscatel, 27, Spain

Brett Drewitt, 35, Australia

Clement Sordet, 33, France

EXEMPT INTO ROUND 2 (20)

Leading 10 players from top 20 of 2025 International Series ranking (9):

Miguel Tabuena, 31, Philippines

Ollie Schniederjans, 32, U.S.

Wade Ormsby, 45, Australia

Danthai Boonma, 29, Thailand

Jeunghun Wang, 30, South Korea

Jazz Janewattananond, 30, Thailand

Soomin Lee, 32, South Korea

Kieran Vincent, 28, Zimbabwe

Rattanon Wannasrichan, 30, Thailand

Leading player on Asian Tour, Japan Tour, KPGA, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour at the close of entries (5):

Bjorn Hellgren, 35, Sweden

Takanori Konishi, 33, Japan

Doyeon Hwang, 32, South Korea

Christopher Wood, 35, Australia

Herman Loubser, 26, South Africa

Players relegated or without a contract following 2025 LIV season (6):

Ben Campbell, 34, New Zealand

Matt Jones, 45, Australia

Andy Ogletree, 27, U.S.

Anthony Kim, 40, U.S.

Max Rottluff, 32, Germany

John Catlin, 35, U.S.