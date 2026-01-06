Updated field for LIV Promotions as players vie for three cards
The battle for three LIV Golf spots begins Thursday in Lecanto, Florida, where the Saudi-backed circuit will host LIV Promotions, its version of Q-School, at Black Diamond Ranch.
Eighty players will compete in the multi-faceted, 72-hole stroke-play event, including 20 players who are exempt into the second round. The top 20 and ties after Round 1 will join those players in Friday’s second round with the scores being reset. The top 20 and ties will again advance to Saturday’s third round, where the scores will be reset a second time to set up a 36-hole competition for the three wild-card spots on LIV this season.
Competing in this week’s Promotions event will not come without risk.
The previous two Promotions tournaments were not considered unauthorized events by the PGA Tour, which stated, “Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an ‘unauthorized tournament.’ This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change.”
But that won’t be the case this week. Sports Illustrated first reported that any player with status under the PGA Tour umbrella would not be granted a conflicting event release and if they competed anyway, they would be subject to disciplinary action. The PGA Tour’s player handbook states, “No conflicting event releases will be approved for tournaments held in North America.”
The PGA Tour also stated that players without any status on its tours would still receive one-year bans from all PGA Tour-sanctioned competition, including 2026 Q-School.
At least one player listed in the initial field has withdrawn after being told he would be suspended a year for participating.
Here is a breakdown of the latest field:
EXEMPT INTO ROUND 1 (60)
2025 Walker Cup and Palmer Cup participants (3):
Dominic Clemons, 23, England
Charlie Forster, 22, England
Pablo Ereno, 21, Spain
Leading 25 players from top 40 in 2025 International Series ranking, not already exempt into Round 2 (7):
Pavit Tangkamolprasert, 36, Thailand
Sarit Suwannarut, 27, Thailand
Travis Smyth, 30, Australia
Poom Saksansin, 32, Thailand
Austen Truslow, 29, U.S.
MJ Maguire, 33, U.S.
Denzel Ieremia, 29, New Zealand
Winners of 2025 Asian Tour, Japan Tour, KPGA, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour events (20):
Luis Carrera, 25, Mexico
Cory Crawford, 33, Australia
Matias Sanchez, 27, Australia
Sadom Kaewkanjana, 27, Thailand
Oliver Bekker, 41, South Africa
Nick Voke, 31, New Zealand
Josh Geary, 41, New Zealand
Hongtaek Kim, 32, South Korea
Tomoyo Ikemura, 30, Japan
Dominic Foos, 28, Germany
Harrison Crowe, 24, Australia
Sung Kug Park, 37, South Korea
Jae Ho Kim, 43, South Korea
Suteepat Prateeptienchai, 32, Thailand
Jeon Garam, 30, South Korea
Louis Albertse, 29, South Africa
Cameron John, 26, Australia
Ryo Katsumata, 29, Japan
Samuel Simpson, 23, South Africa
Richard T. Lee, 35, Canada
LIV invitations (30):
Chris Wood, 38, England
Alex Levy, 35, France
Matthias Schwab, 31, Austria
Tom Lewis, 34, England
Lucas Bjerregaard, 34, Denmark
Callum Shinkwin, 32, England
Maximilian Kieffer, 35, Germany
Julian Perico, 26, Peru
Max Kennedy, 24, Ireland
Scotty Kennon, 23, U.S.
Collin Adams, 23, U.S.
Yeong-Su Kim, 36, South Korea
Martin Vorster, 23, South Africa
Albert Eckhardt, 31, Finland
Jose Islas, 23, Mexico
James Ashfield, 24, Wales
Marcus Plunkett, 31, U.S.
Pierre Pineau, 26, France
Chase Koepka, 31, U.S.
Will Florimo, 26, Australia
Grant Hirschman, 30, U.S.
Jonathan Brightwell, 27, U.S.
Nick Bachem, 26, Germany
Jack Buchanan, 23, Australia
Joe Pagdin, 24, England
Jason Scrivener, 36, Australia
Wei-Hsuan Wang, 26, Taiwan
Joel Moscatel, 27, Spain
Brett Drewitt, 35, Australia
Clement Sordet, 33, France
EXEMPT INTO ROUND 2 (20)
Leading 10 players from top 20 of 2025 International Series ranking (9):
Miguel Tabuena, 31, Philippines
Ollie Schniederjans, 32, U.S.
Wade Ormsby, 45, Australia
Danthai Boonma, 29, Thailand
Jeunghun Wang, 30, South Korea
Jazz Janewattananond, 30, Thailand
Soomin Lee, 32, South Korea
Kieran Vincent, 28, Zimbabwe
Rattanon Wannasrichan, 30, Thailand
Leading player on Asian Tour, Japan Tour, KPGA, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour at the close of entries (5):
Bjorn Hellgren, 35, Sweden
Takanori Konishi, 33, Japan
Doyeon Hwang, 32, South Korea
Christopher Wood, 35, Australia
Herman Loubser, 26, South Africa
Players relegated or without a contract following 2025 LIV season (6):
Ben Campbell, 34, New Zealand
Matt Jones, 45, Australia
Andy Ogletree, 27, U.S.
Anthony Kim, 40, U.S.
Max Rottluff, 32, Germany
John Catlin, 35, U.S.