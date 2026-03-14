Players Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

The 122-player field has been cut. Now it’s time to play the final 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass and crown a champion.

Will it be Ludvig Åberg using a 9-under 63 on Friday to carry him to Players Championship glory or will Xander Schauffele avenge his 2024 loss to Scottie Scheffler?

Of course, there’s Cameron Young — driving the ball as well as any player on Tour. And Justin Thomas returning to form sooner than he or anyone else might have expected.

Players Championship 2026: Who missed the cut and who’s playing TPC Sawgrass this weekend The Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, did its damage to the following players who failed to make the 36-hole cut.

Storylines are ready to be written, but before they’re set in stone there’s still golf to watch.

How to watch 2026 Players Championship third round

Round 3 tee times for The Players Championship

The third-round field starts at 8:15 a.m. ET with Seamus Power going out solo. Here’s the rest of the schedule: