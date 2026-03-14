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Players Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published March 13, 2026 08:16 PM
How JT's 62 at Players inspired Åberg's second-round surge
March 13, 2026 07:37 PM
In this edition of The Golf Channel podcast with Rex &amp; Lav, the guys, live from TPC Sawgrass, discuss all of the happenings from the first round of The Players, including Collin Morikawa's untimely withdrawal, Rory McIlroy's return from injury and Scottie Scheffler's latest pedestrian round.

The 122-player field has been cut. Now it’s time to play the final 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass and crown a champion.

Will it be Ludvig Åberg using a 9-under 63 on Friday to carry him to Players Championship glory or will Xander Schauffele avenge his 2024 loss to Scottie Scheffler?

Of course, there’s Cameron Young — driving the ball as well as any player on Tour. And Justin Thomas returning to form sooner than he or anyone else might have expected.

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Players Championship 2026: Who missed the cut and who’s playing TPC Sawgrass this weekend
The Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, did its damage to the following players who failed to make the 36-hole cut.

Storylines are ready to be written, but before they’re set in stone there’s still golf to watch.

How to watch 2026 Players Championship third round

Round 3 tee times for The Players Championship

The third-round field starts at 8:15 a.m. ET with Seamus Power going out solo. Here’s the rest of the schedule:

Time
TeePlayers
8:15 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

8:20 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Michael Brennan

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Danny Walker

Kristoffer Reitan

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Daniel Berger

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Zach Bauchou

Eric Cole

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Steven Fisk

9:10 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Kevin Roy

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Scottie Scheffler

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Ricky Castillo

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Takumi Kanaya

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Joe Highsmith

Rory McIlroy

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Chris Kirk

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Robert MacIntyre

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Bud Cauley

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Chris Gotterup

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Nick Taylor

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Sam Stevens

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Max Homa

11:20 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Wyndham Clark

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Keegan Bradley

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Brooks Koepka

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Alex Noren

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Hideki Matsuyama

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Andrew Putnam

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

William Mouw

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Sahith Theegala

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Jason Day

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Ryo Hisatsune

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Keith Mitchell

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Austin Smotherman

2:05 PM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Jacob Bridgeman

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka

2:25 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Corey Conners

2:35 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Xander Schauffele