Players Championship 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
The 122-player field has been cut. Now it’s time to play the final 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass and crown a champion.
Will it be Ludvig Åberg using a 9-under 63 on Friday to carry him to Players Championship glory or will Xander Schauffele avenge his 2024 loss to Scottie Scheffler?
Of course, there’s Cameron Young — driving the ball as well as any player on Tour. And Justin Thomas returning to form sooner than he or anyone else might have expected.
Storylines are ready to be written, but before they’re set in stone there’s still golf to watch.
How to watch 2026 Players Championship third round
- 10AM-2PM: Live From The Players
- 2-7PM: Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)
- 7-9PM: Live From The Players
Round 3 tee times for The Players Championship
The third-round field starts at 8:15 a.m. ET with Seamus Power going out solo. Here’s the rest of the schedule:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Michael Brennan
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Walker
Kristoffer Reitan
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Daniel Berger
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Zach Bauchou
Eric Cole
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Steven Fisk
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Kevin Roy
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Scottie Scheffler
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Ricky Castillo
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Takumi Kanaya
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Joe Highsmith
Rory McIlroy
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Chris Kirk
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Robert MacIntyre
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Bud Cauley
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Chris Gotterup
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Nick Taylor
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Sam Stevens
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Max Homa
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Wyndham Clark
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Keegan Bradley
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Brooks Koepka
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Alex Noren
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Hideki Matsuyama
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Andrew Putnam
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
William Mouw
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Sahith Theegala
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Jason Day
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Ryo Hisatsune
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Keith Mitchell
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Viktor Hovland
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Austin Smotherman
|2:05 PM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Jacob Bridgeman
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Sepp Straka
|2:25 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Corey Conners
|2:35 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Xander Schauffele