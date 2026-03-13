How JT's 62 at Players inspired Åberg's second-round surge
Ludvig Åberg spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after shooting a 9-under 63, which tied his lowest career 36-hole score par. He sits atop the 2026 Players Championship leaderboard after Friday's second round where he threatened to score sub-60 and break the TPC Sawgrass course record.
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A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
Kristoffer Reitan nearly holed his second shot on the par-5 16th in Round 2 of The Players Championship, where Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kiser were on the call during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
Schauffele perfect off the tee, details 65 at The Players
Schauffele perfect off the tee, details 65 at The Players
Xander Schauffele went 14-for-14 off the tee in Round 2 of the 2026 Players Championship. He talks to Todd Lewis about his day and reviews his highlights.
Injury update on Morikawa, Fox after WDs from The Players
Injury update on Morikawa, Fox after WDs from The Players
Golf Channel's Kira K. Dixon shares the latest injury update on Collin Morikawa (back) and Ryan Fox (kidney stones) after they withdrew from the 2026 Players Championship.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 1
Highlights from the first round of The Players Championship where Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges each shot 67 to share the first-round lead.
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman attempted hole No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass after the first round of play was finished at The Players.
Scheffler’s golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Scheffler's golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Golf Central's Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley breakdown Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and why it could be holding him back in 2026. Scheffler, who is the only back-to-back champion in history of The Players Championship, has struggled in opening rounds all year. He sits T-40 entering Friday.
McIlroy on back injury: Most discomfort when chipping
McIlroy on back injury: Most discomfort when chipping
Rory McIlroy talked to reporters about how the lack of normal preparation at TPC Sawgrass and lingering discomfort from a back injury he experienced last week have impacted his Players Championship performance.
After rough return, Thomas (68) finds groove at Players
After rough return, Thomas (68) finds groove at Players
Justin Thomas didn't fare well in his return to competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he shot 68 in the opening round of The Players Championship.
Water balls are contagious at The Players’ notorious No. 17
Water balls are contagious at The Players' notorious No. 17
TPC Sawgrass' notorious No. 17 claimed a whole group's balls during Round 1 of the 2026 Players Championship on Thursday. Gary Woodland, Cam Davis and Kevin Yu all saw their tee shots suffer a wet fate instead of hitting the island green.
Thomas starts hot at The Players with three straight birdies
Thomas starts hot at The Players with three straight birdies
2021 Players champion Justin Thomas started Round 1 of the 2026 tournament with three straight birdies. This is Thomas' second Tour start of 2026 after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Thomas had back surgery in November.