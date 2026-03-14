Scheffler expectations should be adjusted if he keeps giving away strokes off the tee: Chamblee
Golf Central is Live from The Players this week where they are ready to diagnosis issues with Scottie Scheffler's swing after Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass. Scheffler, who has made the cut in 70 straight tournaments, has started T-28 or worse in through the first 36 holes in four of his five tournaments.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
Viktor Hovland scrambled to save par on the fifth hole while Ludvig Åberg holed out for eagle on 9. Both flashed big smiles for highlight-worthy, second round shots. Here are some other top moments from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
"That wasn't even close!" "Slow down!" and "If it wasn't surrounded by water, they'd never miss the green." When talking about the lowlights of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday, March 13, it sounded like a house of horrors -- for the most part. Here's who provided the second-round highlights at The Players most famous hole
Smylie recreates JT’s Players pitch shot to near perfection
Smylie recreates JT's Players pitch shot to near perfection
Justin Thomas pitched in for eagle on the par-5 11th Friday at the 2026 Players Championship. Smylie Kaufman nearly repeated the feat on "Live From The Players."
How JT’s 62 at Players inspired Åberg’s second-round surge
How JT's 62 at Players inspired Åberg's second-round surge
Ludvig Åberg spoke with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after shooting a 9-under 63, which tied his lowest career 36-hole score par. He sits atop the 2026 Players Championship leaderboard after Friday's second round where he threatened to score sub-60 and break the TPC Sawgrass course record.
A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
A reason to Smylie: Reitan nearly makes albatross at Players
Kristoffer Reitan nearly holed his second shot on the par-5 16th in Round 2 of The Players Championship, where Smylie Kaufman and Kevin Kiser were on the call during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
Schauffele perfect off the tee, details 65 at The Players
Schauffele perfect off the tee, details 65 at The Players
Xander Schauffele went 14-for-14 off the tee in Round 2 of the 2026 Players Championship. He talks to Todd Lewis about his day and reviews his highlights.
Injury update on Morikawa, Fox after WDs from The Players
Injury update on Morikawa, Fox after WDs from The Players
Golf Channel's Kira K. Dixon shares the latest injury update on Collin Morikawa (back) and Ryan Fox (kidney stones) after they withdrew from the 2026 Players Championship.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 1
Highlights from the first round of The Players Championship where Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges each shot 67 to share the first-round lead.
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Smylie attempts No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman attempted hole No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass after the first round of play was finished at The Players.
Scheffler’s golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Scheffler's golf swing is unrecognizable: Chamblee
Golf Central's Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley breakdown Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and why it could be holding him back in 2026. Scheffler, who is the only back-to-back champion in history of The Players Championship, has struggled in opening rounds all year. He sits T-40 entering Friday.