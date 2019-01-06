Michelle Wie is taking the next step in her latest comeback, this time from right-wrist surgery, and has been given the green light to start a bit of short game work.

Wie posted this video to her Instagram page with the caption, “I still remember how to hit a chip shot!”

View this post on Instagram First day chipping!! Woohooo! I still remember how to hit a chip shot! 😜😜 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jan 6, 2019 at 1:17pm PST

Wie had wrist surgery in October after being diagnosed with a “small avulsion fracture, bone spurring and nerve entrapment” in her right hand.

View this post on Instagram I think John Mayer once said, “Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.” ☺️ A lot of people have been asking me what’s been going on with my hand and I haven’t shared much, because I wasn’t sure what was going on myself. After countless MRI’s, X-rays, CT scans, and doctor consultations, I was diagnosed with having a small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and nerve entrapment in my right hand. After 3 cortisone injections and some rest following the British Open, we were hoping it was going to be enough to grind through the rest of the season, but it just wasn’t enough to get me through. So I made the decision after Hana Bank to withdraw from the rest of the season, come back to the states, and get surgery to fix these issues. It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free! Happy to announce that surgery was a success today and I cannot wait to start my rehab so that I can come back stronger and healthier than ever. Huge thank you to Dr. Weiland’s team at HSS for taking great care of me throughout this process and to all my fans for your unwavering support. It truly means the world to me. ❤️ I’ll be back soon guys!!!! Promise 🤝 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Oct 18, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

She’s also been open about her recovery, often posting pictures and videos of her during treatments and doing exercises to help expedite a competitive return.