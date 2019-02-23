Near aces on par-4s are becoming rather commonplace on Moving Day at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and Patrick Cantlay treated Kevin Kisner to a front row seat for the latest one.

Cantlay took a direct line with the driver on the par-4 12th on Saturday, and nearly holed out while Kevin Kisner was cleaning up his par in the group ahead.

This close to a hole-in-one for Patrick Cantlay on the 395-yard 12th. @K_Kisner got a front row seat. pic.twitter.com/lbNmAtEceH — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 23, 2019

Cantlay's 394-yard drive settled just 3 feet away from the hole and he made the tap-in for eagle to climb within striking distance of the lead.