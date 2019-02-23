Watch: Cantlay nearly aces par-4 12th while Kisner putts for par

Near aces on par-4s are becoming rather commonplace on Moving Day at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and Patrick Cantlay treated Kevin Kisner to a front row seat for the latest one.

Cantlay took a direct line with the driver on the par-4 12th on Saturday, and nearly holed out while Kevin Kisner was cleaning up his par in the group ahead.

Cantlay's 394-yard drive settled just 3 feet away from the hole and he made the tap-in for eagle to climb within striking distance of the lead.

