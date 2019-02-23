It's so secret that Dustin Johnson is one of the longest hitters on Tour, and the thin Mexico City air is only helping that this week.

On the 369-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson could have taken the traditional route down the middle of the fairway, but that would have been too easy. Instead, he did this.

Turns out, he made that look just as easy as pelting one down the middle of the fairway.

Johnson would go on to drain that 4-footer for eagle to move to 13-under for the tournament early in the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.