Watch: Phil gives final steps for giant calves, throws shade at Bubba

Phil Mickelson promised the world they too could get "calves like Adonis" in five easy steps after his giant lower leg muscles when viral a couple months ago.

But after leaving everyone on a cliffhanger for what feels like forever, Lefty finally delivered on his word.

While parts 1 and 2 of "Phil Kwon Do Calves" were simple pointing and pulling exercises - either while sitting in a comfy chair or even in your sleep - the final three parts he posted to social media on Monday take it up a notch.

Parts 3, 4 and 5 of this series sees Mickelson bring his patented "point and pull" methods to the gym, where he works out his calves using his body weight first, then adding a modest "couple hundred pounds or so" before finally doing the exercises one leg at a time.

Parts 3, 4, and 5 of Phil Kwan Do calves. You’ve mastered the point and pull, now let’s get it to the finish line. #CalvesLikeAdonis #PhilKwanDoCalves pic.twitter.com/mCj67eqlsY — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 29, 2019

Better than any of the instruction, however, is the random, subtle jab (something he's become even better at than usual lately) he throws in Bubba Watson's direction.

"There's a lot of debate over how to hit bombs ... is it the arms ... is it the calves?" Mickelson asks the camera. "Well, technically, you don't need either, I mean Bubba Watson hits bombs. But it helps to have one, and if you're blessed to have both, well, bombs are a given."

If you're looking for Bubba Watson, you can find him in the burn unit.