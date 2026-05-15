2026 PGA Championship LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2
Follow the second round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
Scheffler made it look easy in the opening round. Can he do it again on Friday?
Seven players shared the lead after the first round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Among them, defending champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler is out early on Day 2, going off the 10th tee at 8:40 a.m. ET. While he’ll be vying for the 36-hole lead at day’s end, others, like world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, will be trying to stick around for the weekend.
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Updates
The second round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 15 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, where 156 players are competing in the season’s second major.
Kaymer was asked by a PGA of America official during Tuesday night’s PGA champions dinner if he still played golf. The 41-year-old responded by shooting a co-leading 67 on Thursday at Aronimink.
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his first round Thursday at Aronimink. Scheffler said he felt there weren't a ton of opportunities for birdies but was able to hole a few long putts on his way to a 3-under 67.
Scheffler is tied for the lead after shooting 3-under 67 at Aronimink on Thursday.