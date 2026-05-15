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2026 PGA Championship LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2

Follow the second round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
May 14, 2026 09:04 PM
Scheffler made it look easy in the opening round. Can he do it again on Friday?

Seven players shared the lead after the first round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Among them, defending champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler is out early on Day 2, going off the 10th tee at 8:40 a.m. ET. While he’ll be vying for the 36-hole lead at day’s end, others, like world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, will be trying to stick around for the weekend.

Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring:

Updates
Second-round tee times, how to watch
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings at Aronimink
The second round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 15 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, where 156 players are competing in the season’s second major.
You might have forgotten about Kaymer, but he doesn’t forget
2026 PGA Championship - Round One
Motivated by champions-dinner slight, Martin Kaymer shares early PGA lead
Kaymer was asked by a PGA of America official during Tuesday night’s PGA champions dinner if he still played golf. The 41-year-old responded by shooting a co-leading 67 on Thursday at Aronimink.
Scheffler had all the answers on Day 1
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his first round Thursday at Aronimink. Scheffler said he felt there weren't a ton of opportunities for birdies but was able to hole a few long putts on his way to a 3-under 67.
Looking back on how Round 1 played out
2026 PGA Championship - Round One
2026 PGA Championship, Round 1 recap: Scottie Scheffler shares lead with 6 other players
Scheffler is tied for the lead after shooting 3-under 67 at Aronimink on Thursday.
Koepka needs to solve putter riddle on Day 2
Koepka on short game: 'Putter is absolutely horrendous'
Brooks Koepka said it was tough for him to build confidence at Aronimink when he's struggling with his putting.