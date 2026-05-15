2026 PGA Championship LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2

Seven players shared the lead after the first round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Among them, defending champ and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler is out early on Day 2, going off the 10th tee at 8:40 a.m. ET. While he’ll be vying for the 36-hole lead at day’s end, others, like world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, will be trying to stick around for the weekend.

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