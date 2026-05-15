After tough finish, Michael Block not finished: ‘No chance’ this is my last PGA

A day after finding inspiration inside a porta potty, Michael Block likely flushed his hopes of making the PGA Championship cut with a bogey-filled finish Friday at Aronimink.

The 49-year-old Block, three years removed from his thrilling T-15 at the 2023 PGA at Oak Hill, was 1 under for the championship after birdieing the par-3 fifth. But he played the rest of his second round in 6 over, capped by back-to-back bogeys, at Nos. 17 and 18, to shoot 75 and finish 36 holes at 5 over, which will probably come one or two shots below the cut line.

On Thursday, Block shared a story from his opening round alongside Dustin Johnson and Rasmus Hojgaard.

“I was in the bathroom on hole 12 or 13 today,” Block said, “and there was no mirror, so I wasn’t looking at myself, but I said, ‘You got this.’ I go, ‘You’re actually pretty good, buddy.’ And I just kept going. I’m like, I’m with D.J., one of my idols, a guy I looked up to my whole life, and Rasmus, who’s an unbelievable player, he’s like 63 in the world. They both hit it 50 yards by me on every shot. I’m just going, ‘You got this, bud. You got it.’

“It’s really cool. It’s kind of fun. If I’m going to be honest.”

Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Friday, Block remained extraordinarily positive when asked about the prospects of this PGA, Block’s 10th career major start, being his last.

“I have to be honest with you,” Block responded. “There’s no way on God’s green earth this is my last one. No chance.

“I will definitely qualify for one more, if not five more.”