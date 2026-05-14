2026 PGA Championship live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1
Follow the first round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.
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The men’s second major of the season kicks off Thursday with the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
The morning featured groups include (ET):
- 8:18 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 8:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
The afternoon wave includes:
- 1:43 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:54 p.m. – Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 2:05 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring:
Updates
One good listen before we kick start major No. 2.
The first round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. 156 players will tee off on Thursday in the second major of the season so far.
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
Some predictions from the GolfChannel.com team:
Who will win the 108th PGA Championship? What will be the winning score at Aronimink? GolfChannel.com writers weigh in.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”