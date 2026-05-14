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2026 PGA Championship live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

Follow the first round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Scheffler 'miles ahead' of McIlroy? Chamblee and McGinley debate
May 12, 2026 08:38 PM
If Scottie Scheffler is at his best, can Rory McIlroy beat him? Brandel Chamblee believes that's a hard no.

The men’s second major of the season kicks off Thursday with the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The morning featured groups include (ET):

  • 8:18 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
  • 8:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 8:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

The afternoon wave includes:

  • 1:43 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:54 p.m. – Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
  • 2:05 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring:

Updates
Rex & Lav preview the PGA

One good listen before we kick start major No. 2.
First-round tee times and groups
2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings at Aronimink
The first round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. 156 players will tee off on Thursday in the second major of the season so far.
A little history lesson before we begin
2025 PGA Championship - Course Scenics
PGA Championship 101: History, records and qualifications for this year at Aronimink
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
Who wins? Who disappoints?

Some predictions from the GolfChannel.com team:

2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Championship 2026 Punch Shot: Who wins, winning score at Aronimink?
Who will win the 108th PGA Championship? What will be the winning score at Aronimink? GolfChannel.com writers weigh in.
Let’s take a look at Aronimink’s back nine

More from Gil Hanse:
Aronimink's back 9: Drone tour with co-restorer Hanse
Gil Hanse who helped lead the restoration of Aronimink Golf Club joined "Live From the PGA Championship" to take the crew on a drone tour of the back nine.
A drone tour of Aronimink’s front nine

With Gil Hanse, who helped restore the course:
Aronimink's front 9: Hanse, who helped restore course, takes drone tour
Gil Hanse who helped lead the restoration of Aronimink Golf Club joined "Live From the PGA Championship" to take the crew on a drone tour of the front nine.
It’s PGA Thursday! Here’s how to watch
2026 PGA Championship Previews - Aronimink Golf Club
PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”
  • Marisa Marcellino
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  • Marisa Marcellino
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