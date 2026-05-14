2026 PGA Championship live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

The men’s second major of the season kicks off Thursday with the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The morning featured groups include (ET):



8:18 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

8:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

8:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

The afternoon wave includes:



1:43 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood

1:54 p.m. – Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas

2:05 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

Follow the action all day with our live blog and our live scoring: