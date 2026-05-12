PGA Championship 2026: Second-round tee times, groupings at Aronimink

The second round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 15 at Aronimink Golf Club.

156 players are competing in the second major the season in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Reigning PGA champion, Scottie Scheffler, is playing with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose for the second straight day. Rory McIlroy is grouped with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

This story will be updated around 3 p.m. ET Tuesday when the remainder of tee times become available on the PGA Championship’s website.