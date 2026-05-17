PGA Championship 2026 LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, highlights and news from final round
Follow the final round of the PGA from Aronimink Golf Club.
It's a free-for-all in Philly! Setting the final-round stage at the PGA
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the final round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink.
The final round of the 108th PGA Championship promises to be intriguing, with 30 players within five shots of Alex Smalley’s 54-hole lead.
Will Rory McIlroy continue his improved round-by-round scoring? Will Scottie Scheffler’s putter come to life? Will Jon Rahm revive his major career?
Or will there be a new major champion to celebrate Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club?
Follow all of the exciting action with our live blog and our live scoring:
Updates
The third round of the PGA Championship was jam packed with lead changes, but Alex Smalley was able to give himself some breathing room by the end of Saturday.