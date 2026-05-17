PGA Championship 2026 LIVE updates: Leaderboard, scores, highlights and news from final round

The final round of the 108th PGA Championship promises to be intriguing, with 30 players within five shots of Alex Smalley’s 54-hole lead.

Will Rory McIlroy continue his improved round-by-round scoring? Will Scottie Scheffler’s putter come to life? Will Jon Rahm revive his major career?

Or will there be a new major champion to celebrate Sunday at Aronimink Golf Club?

Follow all of the exciting action with our live blog and our live scoring:

