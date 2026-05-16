PGA Championship 2026 prize money: Full payout from record $20.5 million purse

The PGA of America announced Saturday the prize money for this year’s PGA Championship had been increased by $1.5 million.

Players are competing for $20.5 million at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. The purse was $19 million a year ago at Quail Hollow.

The Masters also bumped its purse $1.5 million this year to $22.5 million. Rory McIlroy won $4.5 million of that. The PGA champ will collect $3.69 million. Last year’s U.S. Open paid out $21.5 million and The Open Championship $17 million. They have yet to announce their prize funds for 2026.

Eighty-two players made the cut this week. Those who missed will receive a $4,300 stipend.

2026 PGA Championship prize money