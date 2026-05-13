Brandt Snedeker and his 2017 driver return to Aronimink after latest win

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – It’s a dubious distinction, but Brandt Snedeker will take it. On a course where most of the field has limited to nonexistent experience he is the outlier at this week’s PGA Championship.

Snedeker, who was a last-minute addition to the field following his victory last week at the Myrtle Beach Classic, has played two events at Aronimink Golf Club – the 2018 BMW Championship, where he finished 67th, and the 2010 AT&T National, where he tied for 16th.

“One of the good things about being old out here is you’ve probably played most of the places,” said Snedeker, 45. “I do remember the golf course pretty well.”

Last week was Snedeker’s first PGA Tour victory since the 2018 Wyndham Championship, which seemed apropos considering he used a driver from 2017 in Myrtle Beach that had been languishing in his garage for years.

“I guess I’m old school, when I find a driver I like I always kind of stick with it. But I’d been struggling with my driver, don’t really hit it far anymore, but felt like I had a couple misses that weren’t that bad but ended up in bad spots,” he said. “I took that one and tested it, it’s a little shorter than the one I was playing ball-speed wise, but the dispersion is so much better. I thought I could swing freely with it.”

Snedeker estimated it was one of about 75 drivers that are collecting dust in his garage and he first put it back in play at last month’s Zurich Classic.

“We’re all sicko’s out here, we’re all golf nerds,” he said. “I was just trying to find something that can find the fairway, I’m not winning any long-drive contests.”