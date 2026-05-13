Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandt Snedeker and his 2017 driver return to Aronimink after latest win

  
Published May 13, 2026 07:20 PM
Snedeker celebrates first Tour win since 2018 at Myrtle Beach Classic
May 10, 2026 08:37 PM
Brandt Snedeker earned his first PGA Tour victory in nearly eight years at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. Check out some of the top highlights from the tournament and learn what the win meant to the 45-year-old.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – It’s a dubious distinction, but Brandt Snedeker will take it. On a course where most of the field has limited to nonexistent experience he is the outlier at this week’s PGA Championship.

Snedeker, who was a last-minute addition to the field following his victory last week at the Myrtle Beach Classic, has played two events at Aronimink Golf Club – the 2018 BMW Championship, where he finished 67th, and the 2010 AT&T National, where he tied for 16th.

“One of the good things about being old out here is you’ve probably played most of the places,” said Snedeker, 45. “I do remember the golf course pretty well.”

Last week was Snedeker’s first PGA Tour victory since the 2018 Wyndham Championship, which seemed apropos considering he used a driver from 2017 in Myrtle Beach that had been languishing in his garage for years.

“I guess I’m old school, when I find a driver I like I always kind of stick with it. But I’d been struggling with my driver, don’t really hit it far anymore, but felt like I had a couple misses that weren’t that bad but ended up in bad spots,” he said. “I took that one and tested it, it’s a little shorter than the one I was playing ball-speed wise, but the dispersion is so much better. I thought I could swing freely with it.”

Snedeker estimated it was one of about 75 drivers that are collecting dust in his garage and he first put it back in play at last month’s Zurich Classic.

“We’re all sicko’s out here, we’re all golf nerds,” he said. “I was just trying to find something that can find the fairway, I’m not winning any long-drive contests.”

2026 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings at Aronimink
The first round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. 156 players will tee off on Thursday in the second major of the season so far.