PGA Championship 2026: First-round tee times, groupings at Aronimink

The first round of the 108th PGA Championship begins May 14 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

156 players will tee off on Thursday in the second major of the season so far.

Reigning PGA champion Scottie Scheffler is grouped with a U.S. Open winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, and will tee off in the afternoon in the opening round before going off Friday morning.

Another featured group includes a trio of major winners: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. McIlroy seeks his third Wanamaker Trophy, while Rahm and Spieth are out for their first. Spieth winning would complete the career Grand Slam that’s been a decade-long quest for the 32-year-old Texan.

Going off 10 minutes before that group Thursday morning are tournament winners Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka who will play with Tyrrell Hatton, fresh off a T-3 at the Masters.

There’s one more group with multiple PGA Championship winners in it, and that’s Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley. They’ll share the tee box with the red-hot Cameron Young at 1:54 p.m. ET.

PGA Championship 2026: How to watch, TV times and schedule Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage, as well as get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship.”

This story will be updated around 3 p.m. ET Tuesday when the remainder of tee times become available on the PGA Championship’s website.