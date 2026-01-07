Derek Sprague steps down as PGA of America CEO to focus on family

The PGA of America announced Wednesday that Derek Sprague will step down as the association’s chief executive officer.

Sprague, who took over as the PGA’s top executive in December 2024, informed the association’s board of directors in early December of “his immediate need to be with his family.”

“At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother‑in‑law,” Sprague said in a statement. “Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.”

Sprague was the first club professional to lead the PGA of America in nearly 20 years and he was also the first CEO to have served as the association’s president.

In a statement, the PGA “expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks,” and Sprague will continue to advise the board and new CEO.

Sprague’s short tenure as CEO will be defined by last year’s Ryder Cup, which was mired by an assortment of issues including poor fan behavior, high ticket prices and questions about selecting Keegan Bradley to captain the U.S. team. To be fair, the decisions to hold the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage, to name Bradley captain and to set tickets prices were all made before Sprague took over as CEO.

Sprague followed Seth Waugh, the former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO who took over as the PGA’s top executive in 2018, as the association’s CEO. Kerry Haigh, the PGA’s chief championships officer, served as interim CEO following Waugh’s retirement in June 2024 and the selection of Sprague as the association’s chief executive in December.