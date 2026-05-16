PGA Championship 2026: Round 3 pairings, tee times at Aronimink
The Aronimink cut said goodbye to some fan favorites but there are no shortage of storylines heading into the weekend of the 108th edition of the PGA Championship.
Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy’s mistake-free play keep him in contention despite a 74 to start? He sits 5 shots back of the lead. So does Jordan Spieth. Does Spieth have any shot at completing his career Grand Slam on Sunday?
Of course, the co-leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley cannot be ignored either. Here’s when they are set to tee off Saturday afternoon.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Alex Noren
|7:54 AM
EDT
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Michael Brennan
|8:03 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Johnny Keefer
|8:12 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
William Mouw
|8:21 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Brian Campbell
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Daniel Berger
|8:39 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Donald
Elvis Smylie
|8:48 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
John Parry
|8:57 AM
EDT
|1
Kristoffer Reitan
Padraig Harrington
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Brown
Chris Kirk
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Brian Harman
|9:24 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Sami Valimaki
|9:33 AM
EDT
|1
Kazuki Higa
Mikael Lindberg
|9:42 AM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Sam Burns
|9:51 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Joaquin Niemann
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Denny McCarthy
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Chandler Blanchet
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Martin Kaymer
Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Casey Jarvis
Matt Wallace
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Dustin Johnson
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Brooks Koepka
Rory McIlroy
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
Xander Schauffele
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Bud Cauley
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Ryan Gerard
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Matti Schmid
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Daniel Hillier
Ben Kern
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Ryo Hisatsune
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Rico Hoey
Cameron Smith
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
Patrick Reed
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Jon Rahm
Andrew Putnam
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Patrick Cantlay
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Aaron Rai
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Andrew Novak
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Si Woo Kim
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
David Puig
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Justin Thomas
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Max Greyserman
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Stephan Jaeger
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Chris Gotterup
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Maverick McNealy