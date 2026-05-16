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PGA Championship 2026: Round 3 pairings, tee times at Aronimink

  
Published May 15, 2026 09:07 PM
Scheffler falls two shots behind lead at PGA Championship
May 15, 2026 09:37 PM
Scottie Scheffler fought through difficult course conditions Friday at Aronimink. Live From the PGA Championship discusses why he's still in the driver seat to win his second consecutive Wanamaker Trophy.

The Aronimink cut said goodbye to some fan favorites but there are no shortage of storylines heading into the weekend of the 108th edition of the PGA Championship.

Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy’s mistake-free play keep him in contention despite a 74 to start? He sits 5 shots back of the lead. So does Jordan Spieth. Does Spieth have any shot at completing his career Grand Slam on Sunday?

Of course, the co-leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley cannot be ignored either. Here’s when they are set to tee off Saturday afternoon.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Alex Noren

7:54 AM
EDT		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Michael Brennan

8:03 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Johnny Keefer

8:12 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

William Mouw

8:21 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Brian Campbell

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Daniel Berger

8:39 AM
EDT		1

Luke Donald

Elvis Smylie

8:48 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

John Parry

8:57 AM
EDT		1

Kristoffer Reitan

Padraig Harrington

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Brown

Chris Kirk

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Brian Harman

9:24 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Sami Valimaki

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Kazuki Higa

Mikael Lindberg

9:42 AM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Sam Burns

9:51 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Joaquin Niemann

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Denny McCarthy

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Chandler Blanchet

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Martin Kaymer

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Casey Jarvis

Matt Wallace

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Dustin Johnson

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Bud Cauley

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Ryan Gerard

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Matti Schmid

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Daniel Hillier

Ben Kern

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Ryo Hisatsune

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Rico Hoey

Cameron Smith

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

Patrick Reed

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Jon Rahm

Andrew Putnam

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Patrick Cantlay

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Aaron Rai

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Andrew Novak

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Si Woo Kim

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

David Puig

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Max Greyserman

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Stephan Jaeger

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Chris Gotterup

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Maverick McNealy