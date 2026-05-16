PGA Championship 2026: Round 3 pairings, tee times at Aronimink

The Aronimink cut said goodbye to some fan favorites but there are no shortage of storylines heading into the weekend of the 108th edition of the PGA Championship.

Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy’s mistake-free play keep him in contention despite a 74 to start? He sits 5 shots back of the lead. So does Jordan Spieth. Does Spieth have any shot at completing his career Grand Slam on Sunday?

Of course, the co-leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley cannot be ignored either. Here’s when they are set to tee off Saturday afternoon.