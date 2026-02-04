PGA of America announces marketing executive Terry Clark as new CEO

The PGA of America named marketing executive Terry Clark the association’s chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Clark most recently served as chief marketing officer for UnitedHealth Group and he also was an independent director on the PGA’s board since 2024.

“Golf is a game with a rare and enduring impact on individuals, families, and communities, and the PGA of America sits at the center of that influence,” Clark said in a statement. “Our greatest strength is our PGA of America golf professionals — trusted leaders in their communities who introduce, teach, and grow the game in every corner of the world. At an important moment for golf, we have the right people, the right assets, and a meaningful opportunity to lead with purpose.”

Derek Sprague — who was the first club professional to lead the PGA in nearly 20 years, as well as the first CEO to have served as the association’s president — stepped down as CEO after just a year in December when he informed the board of “his immediate need to be with his family.”

Similar to Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour’s CEO who joined the circuit last year from the NFL, Clark will likely be seen as a golf outsider but he does have a strong connection to the game as UnitedHealth Group’s top marketing executive.

Led by Clark, Optum, a division of UnitedHealth Group, has been a “Proud Partner” of The Players Championship for over a decade and the company has also partnered with some of the game’s top players — including Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. The company is also a presenting sponsor of a PGA Tour Champions event in Texas (and December’s Golf Channel Games).

“Terry has earned the board’s trust through years of disciplined leadership, sound judgment, and a deep respect for the PGA of America, our members, and our mission,” said Nathan Charnes, the PGA’s vice president. “As an independent director, Terry has developed a first-hand understanding of our strategic priorities and the critical role PGA of America golf professionals play at every level of the game.”

The PGA of America was criticized for an assortment of issues at last year’s Ryder Cup, including high ticket prices and questions about selecting Keegan Bradley to captain the U.S. team. The association was also scrutinized for choosing Bethpage Black to host the 2025 matches in the wake of poor fan behavior.

Sprague was preceded as CEO by Seth Waugh, who was also something of a golf outsider. Waugh was the former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO before taking over at the PGA in 2018.