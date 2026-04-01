PGA of America issues support for Tiger Woods, announces he will not be 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

The PGA of America released a statement Wednesday evening “in full support of Tiger Woods” in his recovery effort and also stated that Woods told the organization he would not serve as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

Woods issued a statement Tuesday on social media saying, in part, that he was “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health,” following his arrest last Friday on suspicion of DUI.

“The PGA of America stands in full support of Tiger Woods as he steps away to focus on his health and well-being,” the association’s statement read. “During this time, we are keeping Tiger in our thoughts and prayers, with sincere hope for his strength, comfort, and recovery.”

The PGA added, “Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as captain of the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team and we support his decision. The PGA of America will share further updates regarding the Ryder Cup captaincy when appropriate.”

Statement from the PGA of America pic.twitter.com/vRjdXiR7yU — PGA of America (@PGA) April 1, 2026

Prior to his car crash last week near his home in Jupiter, Florida, Woods was the favorite to lead the U.S. team in next year’s matches at Adare Manor in Ireland. He was, however, uncommitted.

Luke Donald’s was announced last month as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for the third consecutive term.