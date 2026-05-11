PGA Championship winners: Full list of champions, scores, results and sites
Published May 11, 2026 09:13 AM
The PGA Championship is the second men’s major of the year, kicking off its 108th edition this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania. It began in 1916 (click here for more on its history) as a match-play event and switched to stroke play in 1958.
Here’s a look at all of the PGA champions, from Jim Barnes to Scottie Scheffler, including their winning scores and where they prevailed:
Stroke-play era:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|COURSE
|2025
|Scottie Scheffler
|-11
|Quail Hollow Club
|2024
|Xander Schauffele
|-21
|Valhalla G.C.
|2023
|Brooks Koepka
|-9
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2022
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2021
|Phil Mickelson
|-6
|Kiawah Island
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|-13
|TPC Harding Park
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|Bethpage Black
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|-16
|Bellerive C.C.
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|-8
|Quail Hollow C.C.
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|-14
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2015
|Jason Day
|-20
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
|Valhalla G.C.
|2013
|Jason Duffner
|-10
|Oak Hill C.C.
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|-13
|Kiawah Island (Ocean)
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|-11
|Whistling Straits
|2009
|Y.E. Yang
|-8
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|-3
|Oakland Hills (South)
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|-8
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|-4
|Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|-8
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|-4
|Oak Hill C.C. (East)
|2002
|Rich Beem
|-10
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|2001
|David Toms
|-15
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|Valhalla C.C.
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|-11
|Medinah C.C. (#3)
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|-9
|Sahalee C.C.
|1997
|Davis Love III
|-11
|Winged Foot C.C.
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|-11
|Valhalla G.C.
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|-17
|Riviera C.C.
|1994
|Nick Price
|-11
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|-12
|Inverness Club
|1992
|Nick Price
|-6
|Bellerive C.C.
|1991
|John Daly
|-12
|Crooked Stick G.C.
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|-6
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|-12
|Kemper Lakes G.C.
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|-12
|Oak Tree G.C.
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|-1
|PGA National
|1986
|Bob Tway
|-8
|Inverness Club
|1985
|Hubert Green
|-6
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|-15
|Shoal Creek G.C.C.
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|-10
|Riviera C.C.
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|-7
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|-6
|Oak Hill C.C.
|1979
|David Graham
|-8
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|-8
|Oakmont C.C.
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|-6
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|1
|Congressional C.C.
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|-4
|Firestone C.C.
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|-4
|Tanglewood Park
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|Canterbury G.C.
|1972
|Gary Player
|1
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|-7
|PGA National
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|-1
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|-8
|NCR C.C.
|1968
|Julius Boros
|1
|Pecan Valley G.C.
|1967
|Don January
|-7
|Columbine C.C.
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|E
|Firestone C.C.
|1965
|Dave Marr
|-4
|Laurel Valley G.C.
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|-9
|Columbus C.C.
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|-5
|Dallas Athletic Club
|1962
|Gary Player
|-2
|Aronomink G.C.
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|-3
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|1
|Firestone C.C.
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|-3
|Minneapolis G.C.
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|-4
|Llanerch C.C.
Match-play era:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|COURSE
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|2 and 1
|Miami Valley G.C.
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|3 and 2
|Blue Hill C.C.
|1955
|Doug Ford
|4 and 3
|Meadowbrook C.C.
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|4 and 3
|Keller G.C.
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|2 and 1
|Birmingham C.C.
|1952
|Jim Turnsea
|1 up
|Big Spring C.C.
|1951
|Sam Snead
|7 and 6
|Oakmont C.C.
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|4 and 3
|Scioto C.C.
|1949
|Sam Snead
|3 and 2
|Belmont Golf Course
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|7 and 6
|Norwood Hills C.C.
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|2 and 1
|Plum Hollow C.C.
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|6 and 4
|Portland G.C.
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|4 and 3
|Moraine C.C.
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|1 up
|Manito G.C.C.
|1943
|No Tournament (World War II)
|1942
|Sam Snead
|2 and 1
|Seaview C.C.
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|38 Holes
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|1 up
|Hershey C.C.
|1939
|Henry Picard
|37 Holes
|Pomonok C.C.
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|8 and 7
|Shawnee C.C.
|1937
|Denny Shute
|37 Holes
|Pittsburgh Field Club
|1936
|Denny Shute
|3 and 2
|Pinehurst Resort #2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|5 and 4
|Twin Hills G.C.C.
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|38 Holes
|The Park C.C.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|5 and 4
|Blue Mound C.C.
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|4 and 3
|Keller G.C.
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|2 and 1
|Wannamoisett C.C.
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|1 up
|Fresh Meadow C.C.
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|6 and 4
|Hillcrest C.C.
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|6 and 5
|Baltimore C.C.
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|1 up
|Cedar Crest C.C.
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|5 and 3
|Salisbury C.C.
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|6 and 5
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|2 up
|French Lick Springs G.C.
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|38 Holes
|Pelham C.C.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|4 and 3
|Oakmont C.C.
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|3 and 2
|Inwood C.C.
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|1 up
|Flossmoor C.C.
|1919
|Jim Barnes
|6 and 5
|Engineers C.C.
|1918
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1917
|No Tournament (World War I)
|1916
|Jim Barnes
|1 up
|Siwanoy C.C.