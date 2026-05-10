PGA Championship 101: History, records and qualifications for this year at Aronimink

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship:

When did the PGA Championship become the second major of the season?

The PGA Championship moved from the major finale in August to the second of the season in May, in 2019. Then 2020 came and the golf calendar was reorganized because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PGA was contested again in August, after the U.S. Open and ahead of the Masters. Things returned to order in ’21 and, for the foreseeable future, the PGA of America’s crown jewel sits in its spring spot.

Is this the PGA Tour championship?

No, this is not the championship of the PGA Tour. That would be considered The Players Championship (or even the season-finale, Tour Championship). This is the championship of the PGA of America.

What’s the difference between the PGA of America and the PGA Tour?

There used to be one PGA — the “of America” one, which was founded in 1916. In 1968, action was begun that resulted in an eventual split into the PGA of America and the PGA Tour.

What does PGA stand for?

Professional Golfers’ Association. Remember, in the early years of the 20th century, pros were looked down upon. It was only natural that they band together under one umbrella organization.

Why did players split from the PGA of America?

The original golf pros were the people who work at golf clubs. You know, the ones who sell us logoed ball markers and take our green fees when they’re not trying to cure our slices by giving us lessons. The better players among them also played the national tournament circuit.

As golf grew in popularity and tournaments became more lucrative, a class of pros evolved who were tournament players first and foremost. If they held a club job, it was often ceremonial. Over time, more of these pros discarded the idea of working at a club at all, instead devoting full time to tournament play.

So now you had one organization, the PGA of America, trying to represent the interests of two entirely different types of “golf pros.” No surprise that the root of the dispute was money, specifically what to do with what was becoming a windfall in rights fees from the TV networks. The tournament players, a group that included Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, wanted that money to go to increased tournament purses, while the club pros wanted it to go into the PGA’s general fund. Eventually the touring pros broke off on their own. The PGA of America remained in place, representing the traditional “club” pros.

Why does the PGA of America still have a championship? And why is it a major?

It wanted to keep the PGA Championship alive for many reasons, not the least of which is that it generates considerable revenue. The event has long held a spot as one of golf’s Big 4 events, and golf is a sport that clings to tradition. Many consider The Players Championship, which is operated by the PGA Tour, to be the unofficial fifth major but — regardless of how that plays out — it is unlikely to ever wrest away status from the PGA.

Anything else about its history that sets the PGA apart?

The most obvious thing is that from its inception in 1916 through 1957, the PGA was a match-play tournament. It has been periodically suggested that it return to match play, but that is not considered likely. Prior to the shift to May in 2019, it was previously held during this month in 1949, when Sam Snead won.

Why isn’t the PGA Championship match play?

Worst-case scenario — all the highly seeded “name” players get eliminated before the final. If you’re a TV network that has spent big bucks to televise this event, do you want two guys you’re not overly familiar with in the final?

What’s the name of the winner’s trophy?

It’s called the Wanamaker Trophy, and it was named after Rodman Wanamaker, a department store magnate who was influential in the formation of the PGA.

How do players qualify for the PGA Championship?

These are the ways, based on the PGA’s 2026 qualifying criteria:

PGA Championship 2026 field: Who is playing at Aronimink Golf Club Here’s a look at the players who are competing in the season’s second major of the season and how they qualified for Aronimink Golf Club.

1: All former winners of the PGA Championship.

2: Winners of the last five Masters (2022–26).

3: Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2021–25).

4: Winners of the last five Open Championships (2021-25).

5: Winners of the last three the Players Championships (2024–26).

6: The top 3 on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking list as of April 27, 2026.

7: Winner of the 2025 and 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

8: The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship.

9: The top 20 finishers from the 2026 PGA Professional Championship.

10: The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2025 Truist Championship and the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic through the 2026 Cadillac Championship (ending May 3, 2026).

11: Playing members of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2025).

12: Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments, whose victories are considered official, from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2026 Truist Championship and the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

13: The top 3 finishers on the 2026 DP World Tour Asian swing rankings through May 3, 2026.

14: The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above (usually the top 100 in the OWGR).

15: If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points from the 2025 Truist Championship and the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic through the 2026 Cadillac Championship (ending May 3, 2026), in order of their position on such list.

*Note: PGA Championship points are based on official PGA Tour earnings.

Are LIV Golf players eligible for the PGA Championship?

Yes, as long as they meet the above criteria, or they can be invited by the PGA of America.

What are some memorable PGA moments?

It would be hard to beat a then-unknown John Daly winning in 1991. He got into the tournament as ninth — ninth! — alternate, then torched the course with a combination of absurdly long driving and incredible touch around the greens. Then there was Bob Tway holing a final-hole bunker shot to beat Greg Norman in 1986 — something we didn’t yet know would become a trend. And who could have predicted that the player who would give Woods his toughest test would be one of his former junior-golf rivals, Bob May, who did everything except beat him in 2000? And, of course, there was 2021, when Phil Mickelson, at age 51, became the oldest-ever major champion.

What happened in the 2025 PGA Championship?

A year after being arrested prior to the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Scottie Scheffler held off a host of challengers at Quail Hollow Club to win by five strokes at 11 under. The victory gave Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, two legs of the career Grand Slam. He got No. 3 later that year at The Open Championship.

Who has the most PGA Championship wins?

Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have each won five times. Tiger Woods has won four times. Woods has twice won back-to-back in this major, in 1999-2000 and 2006-07.

What are the PGA Championship scoring records?

18 holes: 62 (Xander Schauffele, Round 1, 2024 Valhalla; Shane Lowry, Round 3, 2024 Valhalla)

62 (Xander Schauffele, Round 1, 2024 Valhalla; Shane Lowry, Round 3, 2024 Valhalla) 72-hole aggregate: 263 (Schauffele, 2024)

263 (Schauffele, 2024) 72-hole in relation to par: 21 under (Schauffele, 2024)

On 18 occasions, players have shot 63 in this championship.

Where is the 2026 PGA Championship?

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. This is the club’s second PGA Championship, having first played host in 1962. Gary Player won the first of his two PGA titles to grab Leg 3 of the career slam. Aronimink also hosted the 2020 Women’s PGA (Sei Young Kim) and a few PGA Tour events, most recently the 2018 BMW Championship (Keegan Bradley).