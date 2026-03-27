Tiger Woods enters major championship set for this summer

As Tiger Woods’ Masters status remains in flux, Woods has entered another major championship.

Golf Channel has confirmed a report by Golf Digest’s Joel Beall that Woods has signed up for the U.S. Senior Open, set for July 2-5 at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, but remains noncommittal on if he’s actually compete.

A USGA spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by Golf Channel: “Tiger has entered the championship, simply to ensure eligibility, but will not make a decision about playing until a later date.”

Woods, who turned 50 last December, hasn’t played a competitive tournament since the 2024 Open Championship, when he missed the cut. He’s since had two surgeries, to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon last March and then a lumbar disc replacement last October.

Woods did, however, compete in the second match of his TGL team Jupiter Links’ championship series against Los Angeles Golf Club earlier this week. He told reporters after his side’s deciding loss that he was still trying to tee it up at Augusta National in two weeks.

“Just this body, it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25,” Woods said. “It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. … I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress.”

Woods is tied with Bobby Jones for the most USGA championships with nine, a number that includes three U.S. Opens, three U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Juniors.