USGA launches ‘Rules AI’ to give players instant answers to the rules of golf

The USGA announced Wednesday the launch of Rules AI, its innovative, first-of-its-kind technology designed to make the Rules of Golf more accessible and understandable for golfers everywhere.

Currently being launched in a phased approach, Rules AI has already begun rolling out to select golf clubs via the GHIN mobile app. This pilot strategy allows the USGA to gather real-world insights and refine the user experience before expanding the release to all golfers. It also represents a significant milestone in the USGA’s broader strategy to drive innovation across the Rules of Golf ecosystem.

Developed with Deloitte, Rules AI is built upon a foundation of unparalleled data, trained on more than 25,000 specific rules queries addressed by USGA staff and experts. Recognizing accuracy is paramount in the Rules of Golf, the USGA has designed a rigorous, “confidence-first” architecture. Unlike generic AI models, this tool is powered exclusively by up-to-date, verified USGA content, ensuring that golfers receive answers rooted in the official Rules of Golf and informed by the practical judgement and nuance needed to apply them.

“Our goal has always been to ensure the Rules are accessible and that golfers can find the information they need to play the game fairly, enjoyably and with confidence,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan. “By combining our expansive historical data with modern AI technology, we are providing a bridge between tradition and innovation. Rules AI is designed to continue making the Rules of Golf easier to navigate and meet golfers where they are—on the course and on their mobile devices.”

Rules AI is here! This first-of-its-kind technology puts 130+ years of golf rules expertise at every golfer's fingertips.



The pilot is now underway, with a full launch coming later this year.



Learn more: https://t.co/QctXOtzPx1 pic.twitter.com/4v48EHkLL9 — USGA (@USGA) May 27, 2026

As part of the phased rollout, members of Allied Golf Associations across the country will continue gaining access to Rules AI in the GHIN app throughout the coming months, with a spring 2027 target to reach all GHIN users. As part of a larger roadmap, the USGA aims to expand Rules AI access to other third-party golf apps in the future.