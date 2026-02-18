Skip navigation
Masters winners: Full list of champions, scores, results and records

  
Published February 18, 2026 03:02 PM
The Masters Tournament began in 1934, with Horton Smith becoming the first champion. Rory McIlroy joined the club last year, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National and, in the process, becoming the sixth man to win the modern Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at the players who have won the season’s first major (multiple wins marked in parenthesis; no tournament held from 1943-45 because of World War II):

﻿YEAR CHAMPION SCORE TOTAL
2025 Rory McIlroy −11 277
2024 Scottie Scheffler (2) −11 277
2023 Jon Rahm −12 276
2022 Scottie Scheffler −10 278
2021 Hideki Matsuyama −10 278
2020 Dustin Johnson −20 268
2019 Tiger Woods (5) −13 275
2018 Patrick Reed −15 273
2017 Sergio García −9 279
2016 Danny Willett −5 283
2015 Jordan Spieth −18 270
2014 Bubba Watson (2) −8 280
2013 Adam Scott −9 279
2012 Bubba Watson −10 278
2011 Charl Schwartzel −14 274
2010 Phil Mickelson (3) −16 272
2009 Angel Cabrera −12 276
2008 Trevor Immelman −8 280
2007 Zach Johnson +1 289
2006 Phil Mickelson (2) −7 281
2005 Tiger Woods (4) −12 276
2004 Phil Mickelson −9 279
2003 Mike Weir −7 281
2002 Tiger Woods (3) −12 276
2001 Tiger Woods (2) −16 272
2000 Vijay Singh −10 278
1999 Jose Maria Olazabal (2) −8 280
1998 Mark O’Meara −9 279
1997 Tiger Woods −18 270
1996 Nick Faldo (3) −12 276
1995 Ben Crenshaw (2) −14 274
1994 Jose Maria Olazabal −9 279
1993 Bernhard Langer (2) −11 277
1992 Fred Couples −13 275
1991 Ian Woosnam −11 277
1990 Nick Faldo (2) −10 278
1989 Nick Faldo −5 283
1988 Sandy Lyle −7 281
1987 Larry Mize −3 285
1986 Jack Nicklaus (6) −9 279
1985 Bernhard Langer −6 282
1984 Ben Crenshaw −11 277
1983 Seve Ballesteros (2) −8 280
1982 Craig Stadler −4 284
1981 Tom Watson (2) −8 280
1980 Seve Ballesteros −13 275
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller −8 280
1978 Gary Player (3) −11 277
1977 Tom Watson −12 276
1976 Raymond Floyd −17 271
1975 Jack Nicklaus (5) −12 276
1974 Gary Player (2) −10 278
1973 Tommy Aaron −5 283
1972 Jack Nicklaus (4) −2 286
1971 Charles Coody −9 279
1970 Billy Casper −9 279
1969 George Archer −7 281
1968 Bob Goalby −11 277
1967 Gay Brewer −8 280
1966 Jack Nicklaus (3) E 288
1965 Jack Nicklaus (2) −17 271
1964 Arnold Palmer (4) −12 276
1963 Jack Nicklaus −2 286
1962 Arnold Palmer (3) −8 280
1961 Gary Player −8 280
1960 Arnold Palmer (2) −6 282
1959 Art Wall Jr. −4 284
1958 Arnold Palmer −4 284
1957 Doug Ford −5 283
1956 Jack Burke Jr. +1 289
1955 Cary Middlecoff −9 279
1954 Sam Snead (3) +1 289
1953 Ben Hogan (2) −14 274
1952 Sam Snead (2) −2 286
1951 Ben Hogan −8 280
1950 Jimmy Demaret (3) −5 283
1949 Sam Snead −6 282
1948 Claude Harmon −9 279
1947 Jimmy Demaret (2) −7 281
1946 Herman Keiser −6 282
1942 Byron Nelson (2) −8 280
1941 Craig Wood −8 280
1940 Jimmy Demaret −8 280
1939 Ralph Guldahl −9 279
1938 Henry Picard −3 285
1937 Byron Nelson −5 283
1936 Horton Smith (2) −3 285
1935 Gene Sarazen −6 282
1934 Horton Smith −4 284

Who has won the most Masters titles?

  • Jack Nicklaus - 6 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)
  • Tiger Woods - 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
  • Arnold Palmer - 4 (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964)
  • Jimmy Demaret - 3 (1940, 1947, 1950)
  • Sam Snead - 3 (1949, 1952, 1954)
  • Gary Player - 3 (1961, 1974, 1978)
  • Nick Faldo - 3 (1989, 1990, 1996)
  • Phil Mickelson - 3 (2004, 2006, 2010)

Ten others have twice won the Masters Tournament.

Who is the youngest Masters winner?

Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won in 1997 at age 21.

Who is the oldest Masters winner?

Jack Nicklaus became the oldest Masters champion when he won in 1986 at age 46.

Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?

The record is 20-under 268, set by Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, which was postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Who holds the 18-hole scoring record at the Masters?

The record, 9-under 63, is shared by Greg Norman (first round in 1996) and Nick Price (third round in 1986).

Has an amateur ever won the Masters?

No amateur has ever won the Masters, but a few have come close. In 1947, Frank Stranahan finished T-2, two shots behind winner Jimmy Demaret. In 1954, Billy Joe Patton finished one stroke out of the Sam Snead-Ben Hogan playoff. In 1956, Ken Venturi lead after 18, 36 and 54 holes, but he shot 80 on the final day and finished one shot behind Jack Burke Jr.

Has anyone ever won the Masters on their first try?

Technically, three players have. Horton Smith won the first Masters in 1934 and then Gene Sarazen won in his first start, in ’35. Since the tournament really got going, however, only one player has done so: Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.