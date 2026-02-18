Masters winners: Full list of champions, scores, results and records

The Masters Tournament began in 1934, with Horton Smith becoming the first champion. Rory McIlroy joined the club last year, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National and, in the process, becoming the sixth man to win the modern Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at the players who have won the season’s first major (multiple wins marked in parenthesis; no tournament held from 1943-45 because of World War II):

﻿YEAR CHAMPION SCORE TOTAL 2025 Rory McIlroy −11 277 2024 Scottie Scheffler (2) −11 277 2023 Jon Rahm −12 276 2022 Scottie Scheffler −10 278 2021 Hideki Matsuyama −10 278 2020 Dustin Johnson −20 268 2019 Tiger Woods (5) −13 275 2018 Patrick Reed −15 273 2017 Sergio García −9 279 2016 Danny Willett −5 283 2015 Jordan Spieth −18 270 2014 Bubba Watson (2) −8 280 2013 Adam Scott −9 279 2012 Bubba Watson −10 278 2011 Charl Schwartzel −14 274 2010 Phil Mickelson (3) −16 272 2009 Angel Cabrera −12 276 2008 Trevor Immelman −8 280 2007 Zach Johnson +1 289 2006 Phil Mickelson (2) −7 281 2005 Tiger Woods (4) −12 276 2004 Phil Mickelson −9 279 2003 Mike Weir −7 281 2002 Tiger Woods (3) −12 276 2001 Tiger Woods (2) −16 272 2000 Vijay Singh −10 278 1999 Jose Maria Olazabal (2) −8 280 1998 Mark O’Meara −9 279 1997 Tiger Woods −18 270 1996 Nick Faldo (3) −12 276 1995 Ben Crenshaw (2) −14 274 1994 Jose Maria Olazabal −9 279 1993 Bernhard Langer (2) −11 277 1992 Fred Couples −13 275 1991 Ian Woosnam −11 277 1990 Nick Faldo (2) −10 278 1989 Nick Faldo −5 283 1988 Sandy Lyle −7 281 1987 Larry Mize −3 285 1986 Jack Nicklaus (6) −9 279 1985 Bernhard Langer −6 282 1984 Ben Crenshaw −11 277 1983 Seve Ballesteros (2) −8 280 1982 Craig Stadler −4 284 1981 Tom Watson (2) −8 280 1980 Seve Ballesteros −13 275 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller −8 280 1978 Gary Player (3) −11 277 1977 Tom Watson −12 276 1976 Raymond Floyd −17 271 1975 Jack Nicklaus (5) −12 276 1974 Gary Player (2) −10 278 1973 Tommy Aaron −5 283 1972 Jack Nicklaus (4) −2 286 1971 Charles Coody −9 279 1970 Billy Casper −9 279 1969 George Archer −7 281 1968 Bob Goalby −11 277 1967 Gay Brewer −8 280 1966 Jack Nicklaus (3) E 288 1965 Jack Nicklaus (2) −17 271 1964 Arnold Palmer (4) −12 276 1963 Jack Nicklaus −2 286 1962 Arnold Palmer (3) −8 280 1961 Gary Player −8 280 1960 Arnold Palmer (2) −6 282 1959 Art Wall Jr. −4 284 1958 Arnold Palmer −4 284 1957 Doug Ford −5 283 1956 Jack Burke Jr. +1 289 1955 Cary Middlecoff −9 279 1954 Sam Snead (3) +1 289 1953 Ben Hogan (2) −14 274 1952 Sam Snead (2) −2 286 1951 Ben Hogan −8 280 1950 Jimmy Demaret (3) −5 283 1949 Sam Snead −6 282 1948 Claude Harmon −9 279 1947 Jimmy Demaret (2) −7 281 1946 Herman Keiser −6 282 1942 Byron Nelson (2) −8 280 1941 Craig Wood −8 280 1940 Jimmy Demaret −8 280 1939 Ralph Guldahl −9 279 1938 Henry Picard −3 285 1937 Byron Nelson −5 283 1936 Horton Smith (2) −3 285 1935 Gene Sarazen −6 282 1934 Horton Smith −4 284

Who has won the most Masters titles?

Jack Nicklaus - 6 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)

Tiger Woods - 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

Arnold Palmer - 4 (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964)

Jimmy Demaret - 3 (1940, 1947, 1950)

Sam Snead - 3 (1949, 1952, 1954)

Gary Player - 3 (1961, 1974, 1978)

Nick Faldo - 3 (1989, 1990, 1996)

Phil Mickelson - 3 (2004, 2006, 2010)

Ten others have twice won the Masters Tournament.

Who is the youngest Masters winner?

Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won in 1997 at age 21.

Who is the oldest Masters winner?

Jack Nicklaus became the oldest Masters champion when he won in 1986 at age 46.

Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?

The record is 20-under 268, set by Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, which was postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Who holds the 18-hole scoring record at the Masters?

The record, 9-under 63, is shared by Greg Norman (first round in 1996) and Nick Price (third round in 1986).

Has an amateur ever won the Masters?

No amateur has ever won the Masters, but a few have come close. In 1947, Frank Stranahan finished T-2, two shots behind winner Jimmy Demaret. In 1954, Billy Joe Patton finished one stroke out of the Sam Snead-Ben Hogan playoff. In 1956, Ken Venturi lead after 18, 36 and 54 holes, but he shot 80 on the final day and finished one shot behind Jack Burke Jr.

Has anyone ever won the Masters on their first try?

Technically, three players have. Horton Smith won the first Masters in 1934 and then Gene Sarazen won in his first start, in ’35. Since the tournament really got going, however, only one player has done so: Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.