Masters winners: Full list of champions, scores, results and records
The Masters Tournament began in 1934, with Horton Smith becoming the first champion. Rory McIlroy joined the club last year, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta National and, in the process, becoming the sixth man to win the modern Grand Slam.
Here’s a look at the players who have won the season’s first major (multiple wins marked in parenthesis; no tournament held from 1943-45 because of World War II):
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|TOTAL
|2025
|Rory McIlroy
|−11
|277
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler (2)
|−11
|277
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|−12
|276
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|−10
|278
|2021
|Hideki Matsuyama
|−10
|278
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|−20
|268
|2019
|Tiger Woods (5)
|−13
|275
|2018
|Patrick Reed
|−15
|273
|2017
|Sergio García
|−9
|279
|2016
|Danny Willett
|−5
|283
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|−18
|270
|2014
|Bubba Watson (2)
|−8
|280
|2013
|Adam Scott
|−9
|279
|2012
|Bubba Watson
|−10
|278
|2011
|Charl Schwartzel
|−14
|274
|2010
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|−16
|272
|2009
|Angel Cabrera
|−12
|276
|2008
|Trevor Immelman
|−8
|280
|2007
|Zach Johnson
|+1
|289
|2006
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−7
|281
|2005
|Tiger Woods (4)
|−12
|276
|2004
|Phil Mickelson
|−9
|279
|2003
|Mike Weir
|−7
|281
|2002
|Tiger Woods (3)
|−12
|276
|2001
|Tiger Woods (2)
|−16
|272
|2000
|Vijay Singh
|−10
|278
|1999
|Jose Maria Olazabal (2)
|−8
|280
|1998
|Mark O’Meara
|−9
|279
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|−18
|270
|1996
|Nick Faldo (3)
|−12
|276
|1995
|Ben Crenshaw (2)
|−14
|274
|1994
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|−9
|279
|1993
|Bernhard Langer (2)
|−11
|277
|1992
|Fred Couples
|−13
|275
|1991
|Ian Woosnam
|−11
|277
|1990
|Nick Faldo (2)
|−10
|278
|1989
|Nick Faldo
|−5
|283
|1988
|Sandy Lyle
|−7
|281
|1987
|Larry Mize
|−3
|285
|1986
|Jack Nicklaus (6)
|−9
|279
|1985
|Bernhard Langer
|−6
|282
|1984
|Ben Crenshaw
|−11
|277
|1983
|Seve Ballesteros (2)
|−8
|280
|1982
|Craig Stadler
|−4
|284
|1981
|Tom Watson (2)
|−8
|280
|1980
|Seve Ballesteros
|−13
|275
|1979
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|−8
|280
|1978
|Gary Player (3)
|−11
|277
|1977
|Tom Watson
|−12
|276
|1976
|Raymond Floyd
|−17
|271
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus (5)
|−12
|276
|1974
|Gary Player (2)
|−10
|278
|1973
|Tommy Aaron
|−5
|283
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus (4)
|−2
|286
|1971
|Charles Coody
|−9
|279
|1970
|Billy Casper
|−9
|279
|1969
|George Archer
|−7
|281
|1968
|Bob Goalby
|−11
|277
|1967
|Gay Brewer
|−8
|280
|1966
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|E
|288
|1965
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|−17
|271
|1964
|Arnold Palmer (4)
|−12
|276
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|−2
|286
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|−8
|280
|1961
|Gary Player
|−8
|280
|1960
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−6
|282
|1959
|Art Wall Jr.
|−4
|284
|1958
|Arnold Palmer
|−4
|284
|1957
|Doug Ford
|−5
|283
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|+1
|289
|1955
|Cary Middlecoff
|−9
|279
|1954
|Sam Snead (3)
|+1
|289
|1953
|Ben Hogan (2)
|−14
|274
|1952
|Sam Snead (2)
|−2
|286
|1951
|Ben Hogan
|−8
|280
|1950
|Jimmy Demaret (3)
|−5
|283
|1949
|Sam Snead
|−6
|282
|1948
|Claude Harmon
|−9
|279
|1947
|Jimmy Demaret (2)
|−7
|281
|1946
|Herman Keiser
|−6
|282
|1942
|Byron Nelson (2)
|−8
|280
|1941
|Craig Wood
|−8
|280
|1940
|Jimmy Demaret
|−8
|280
|1939
|Ralph Guldahl
|−9
|279
|1938
|Henry Picard
|−3
|285
|1937
|Byron Nelson
|−5
|283
|1936
|Horton Smith (2)
|−3
|285
|1935
|Gene Sarazen
|−6
|282
|1934
|Horton Smith
|−4
|284
Who has won the most Masters titles?
- Jack Nicklaus - 6 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)
- Tiger Woods - 5 (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
- Arnold Palmer - 4 (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964)
- Jimmy Demaret - 3 (1940, 1947, 1950)
- Sam Snead - 3 (1949, 1952, 1954)
- Gary Player - 3 (1961, 1974, 1978)
- Nick Faldo - 3 (1989, 1990, 1996)
- Phil Mickelson - 3 (2004, 2006, 2010)
Ten others have twice won the Masters Tournament.
Who is the youngest Masters winner?
Tiger Woods became the youngest Masters champion when he won in 1997 at age 21.
Who is the oldest Masters winner?
Jack Nicklaus became the oldest Masters champion when he won in 1986 at age 46.
Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?
The record is 20-under 268, set by Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, which was postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Who holds the 18-hole scoring record at the Masters?
The record, 9-under 63, is shared by Greg Norman (first round in 1996) and Nick Price (third round in 1986).
Has an amateur ever won the Masters?
No amateur has ever won the Masters, but a few have come close. In 1947, Frank Stranahan finished T-2, two shots behind winner Jimmy Demaret. In 1954, Billy Joe Patton finished one stroke out of the Sam Snead-Ben Hogan playoff. In 1956, Ken Venturi lead after 18, 36 and 54 holes, but he shot 80 on the final day and finished one shot behind Jack Burke Jr.
Has anyone ever won the Masters on their first try?
Technically, three players have. Horton Smith won the first Masters in 1934 and then Gene Sarazen won in his first start, in ’35. Since the tournament really got going, however, only one player has done so: Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.