Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 prize money: How the $20 million purse will be paid out
Published March 8, 2026 09:51 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler birdied five of six shots on his back nine at Bay Hill on Saturday but a slow start left the world's top-ranked player at even on the tournament through 54 holes. Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young enjoyed the best third rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational but Daniel Berger's lead remains unblemished as the four-time Tour winner seeks a wire-to-wire title.
The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, offers at $20 million purse.
The champion at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, will collect $4 million. Daniel Berger leads Akshay Bhatia by one shot entering the final round.
Here’s how the prize money will be paid out (will be updated at the conclusion of play):
- WIN: $4 million
- 2: $2.2 million
- 3: $1.4 million
- 4: $1 million
- 5: $840,000
- 6: $760,000
- 7: $700,000
- 8: $646,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $556,000
- 11: $514,000
- 12: $472,000
- 13: $430,000
- 14: $389,000
- 15: $369,000
- 16: $349,000
- 17: $329,000
- 18: $309,000
- 19: $289,000
- 20: $269,000
- 21: $250,000
- 22: $233,000
- 23: $216,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $184,000
- 26: $168,000
- 27: $161,000
- 28: $154,000
- 29: $147,000
- 30: $140,000
- 31: $133,000
- 32: $126,000
- 33: $119,000
- 34: $114,000
- 35: $109,000
- 36: $104,000
- 37: $99,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $56,000
- 49: $54,000
- 50: $52,000
- 51: $50,000
- 52: $48,000