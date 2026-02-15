AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season concludes Sunday on the Monterey Peninsula with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am offering a $20 million purse.

The winner will receive $3.6 million with a solo-second- or solo-third-place finish garnering nine figures as well. There was no cut in the 80-player event, meaning last place will still earn $32,000.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):