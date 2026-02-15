AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published February 15, 2026 11:30 AM
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
Akshay Bhatia carries a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa, Jake Knapp and Sepp Straka heading into the final round of the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In addition to the tournament leaders, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler provided some amazing Round 3 highlights.
The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season concludes Sunday on the Monterey Peninsula with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am offering a $20 million purse.
The winner will receive $3.6 million with a solo-second- or solo-third-place finish garnering nine figures as well. There was no cut in the 80-player event, meaning last place will still earn $32,000.
Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):
- WIN: $3,600,000
- 2: $2,160,000
- 3: $1,360,000
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $795,000
- 6: $715,000
- 7: $665,000
- 8: $615,000
- 9: $575,000
- 10: $535,000
- 11: $495,000
- 12: $455,000
- 13: $415,000
- 14: $375,000
- 15: $352,000
- 16: $332,000
- 17: $312,000
- 18: $292,000
- 19: $272,000
- 20: $252,000
- 21: $232,000
- 22: $217,000
- 23: $202,000
- 24: $187,000
- 25: $172,000
- 26: $158,000
- 27: $150,000
- 28: $143,000
- 29: $137,000
- 30: $131,000
- 31: $125,000
- 32: $119,000
- 33: $114,000
- 34: $109,000
- 35: $104,000
- 36: $99,000
- 37: $94,000
- 38: $89,000
- 39: $84,000
- 40: $80,000
- 41: $76,000
- 42: $72,000
- 43: $68,000
- 44: $64,000
- 45: $60,000
- 46: $57,000
- 47: $54,000
- 48: $52,000
- 49: $50,000
- 50: $48,000
- 51: $47,000
- 52: $46,000
- 53: $45,000
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,000
- 56: $42,000
- 57: $41,000
- 58: $40,000
- 59: $39,500
- 60: $39,000
- 61: $38,500
- 62: $38,000
- 63: $37,500
- 64: $37,000
- 65: $36,500
- 66: $36,000
- 67: $35,500
- 68: $35,000
- 69: $34,750
- 70: $34,500
- 71: $34,250
- 72: $34,000
- 73: $33,750
- 74: $33,500
- 75: $33,250
- 76: $33,000
- 77: $32,750
- 78: $32,500
- 79: $32,250
- 80: $32,000