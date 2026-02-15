Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

  
Published February 15, 2026 11:30 AM
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
February 14, 2026 10:08 PM
Akshay Bhatia carries a two-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa, Jake Knapp and Sepp Straka heading into the final round of the 2026 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In addition to the tournament leaders, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler provided some amazing Round 3 highlights.

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season concludes Sunday on the Monterey Peninsula with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am offering a $20 million purse.

The winner will receive $3.6 million with a solo-second- or solo-third-place finish garnering nine figures as well. There was no cut in the 80-player event, meaning last place will still earn $32,000.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links (will be updated at the conclusion of play when provided by the PGA Tour):

  • WIN: $3,600,000
  • 2: $2,160,000
  • 3: $1,360,000
  • 4: $960,000
  • 5: $795,000
  • 6: $715,000
  • 7: $665,000
  • 8: $615,000
  • 9: $575,000
  • 10: $535,000
  • 11: $495,000
  • 12: $455,000
  • 13: $415,000
  • 14: $375,000
  • 15: $352,000
  • 16: $332,000
  • 17: $312,000
  • 18: $292,000
  • 19: $272,000
  • 20: $252,000
  • 21: $232,000
  • 22: $217,000
  • 23: $202,000
  • 24: $187,000
  • 25: $172,000
  • 26: $158,000
  • 27: $150,000
  • 28: $143,000
  • 29: $137,000
  • 30: $131,000
  • 31: $125,000
  • 32: $119,000
  • 33: $114,000
  • 34: $109,000
  • 35: $104,000
  • 36: $99,000
  • 37: $94,000
  • 38: $89,000
  • 39: $84,000
  • 40: $80,000
  • 41: $76,000
  • 42: $72,000
  • 43: $68,000
  • 44: $64,000
  • 45: $60,000
  • 46: $57,000
  • 47: $54,000
  • 48: $52,000
  • 49: $50,000
  • 50: $48,000
  • 51: $47,000
  • 52: $46,000
  • 53: $45,000
  • 54: $44,000
  • 55: $43,000
  • 56: $42,000
  • 57: $41,000
  • 58: $40,000
  • 59: $39,500
  • 60: $39,000
  • 61: $38,500
  • 62: $38,000
  • 63: $37,500
  • 64: $37,000
  • 65: $36,500
  • 66: $36,000
  • 67: $35,500
  • 68: $35,000
  • 69: $34,750
  • 70: $34,500
  • 71: $34,250
  • 72: $34,000
  • 73: $33,750
  • 74: $33,500
  • 75: $33,250
  • 76: $33,000
  • 77: $32,750
  • 78: $32,500
  • 79: $32,250
  • 80: $32,000