Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7, 2026 02:08 PM
Rory McIlroy withdrew Saturday before his third-round tee time at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Todd Lewis reports on his "lower back" injury.
Up Next
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1:47
Bhatia builds momentum with late birdies at Bay Hill
Now Playing
spiethlost.jpg
1:00
Spieth leads search party for his ball at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
tigerhoma.jpg
7:38
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
9:53
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
Happy Hour Best Of API.jpg
3:52
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round Two
2:09
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
3:32
Lowry makes bold play off the rocks to try and make API cut
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
4:52
Scheffler hits range after posting 71 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
1:39
Late Masters invite scares Riviera winner Bridgeman
Now Playing
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
0:42
Lowry with the ‘Happy Hour’ hole-out Friday at Bay Hill
Now Playing

Related Videos

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
01:33
Berger on big API lead: ‘You’re playing the golf course and yourself’
scheffler-shoulder-shrug-bay-hill-rd2.png
01:12
Scheffler saves par on 9 after over-powering bunker shot
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round Two
07:12
What does Spieth consider the most troublesome part of his game?
Arnold Palmer final letter split image
06:34
The story behind Arnold Palmer’s final letter
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
09:42
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1
Puerto Rico Open 2026 - Round One
01:55
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 1
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
07:38
Berger (63) finds perfect ‘recipe’ for success at Bay Hill
rose-lowry-split.jpg
04:48
European players react to Donald captaincy news at API
daly_1920_usamateur25.jpg
06:15
‘40 yards past him': John Daly II on following in dad’s footsteps
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Previews
04:28
Scheffler eyes third Arnold Palmer Invitational title
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
01:30
Penske Performance: How Echavarria edged Lowry at Cognizant
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
02:19
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
09:48
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, final round
Nico Ech Postgame.jpg
03:03
Echavarria on third career win: ‘Sometimes you have to have good breaks’
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
08:03
Lowry on Cognizant defeat: ‘In my hands and threw it away’
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
58
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
GOLF: FEB 28 PGA Cognizant Classic
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Smotherman Standoff on 18.jpg
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
fat-perez-creator-event-players.jpg
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
Gerard crow 16x9.jpg
01:05
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
50
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
57
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
10:43
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
The American Express 2026 - Round One
01:58
Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
Ford compilation.jpg
43
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National

Latest Clips

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Round One
09:06
New driver in bag, Scheffler a little better this first round
4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
02:56
Golf stories and memories of the late Lou Holtz
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
06:18
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, final round
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Previews
02:13
McIlroy on European tour side amid Rahm, Ryder Cup eligibility
Chubb Classic 2026 - Round Two
04:04
Who should the U.S. look at for Ryder Cup captain in 2027?
Andrea Pavan Medical Update.jpg
28
Pavan released from hospital after severe injuries from elevator fall
119 Visa Argentina Open Presented By Macro 2026 - Final Round
05:04
Docherty talks qualifying for Open Championship, surviving car accident
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
15:02
‘What we do before has most impact': Donald on Europe’s continued Ryder Cup success
Smotherman-Echavarria split
57
Echavarria, Smotherman parlay strong Cognizant performances into spots on Aon Next 10
darius.jpg
07:46
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 2
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
03:24
Arnie Award recipient Fowler shares why it’s special
Moutai Singapore Open - Round Three
02:52
Several LIV Golf players in Middle East amid conflict
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews
02:56
Thomas with ‘fair’ expectations in return after surgery
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
12:41
Rahm on DP World Tour: ‘They’re extorting players’
PNC Championship 2025 - Round One
14:20
Furyk to be less serious, more fun in analyst role
Genesis Championship 2025 - Day One
06:40
From injuries to military service, Thomas, Im debuting at API
okeefe.jpg
09:14
NCAA highlights: 2026 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Two
12:13
What’s the state of U.S. golf in the women’s game?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
01:57
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Cognizant Classic
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Final Round
06:04
Praising Lowry for facing media after Cognizant collapse
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day Four
05:18
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
1772386180342542.jpg
03:25
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, final round
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day Three
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Three
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_INTRO.png
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
Tiger_Grand_Slam.jpg
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round Two
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66