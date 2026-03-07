McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rory McIlroy withdrew Saturday before his third-round tee time at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Todd Lewis reports on his "lower back" injury.
Bhatia builds momentum with late birdies at Bay Hill
Akshay Bhatia is closing in on the lead at Bay Hill Club and Lodge entering the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 24-year-old Bhatia spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis about his birdies on 15 and 16, and what he's doing to doing to prepare for 20 holes of golf Sunday.
Spieth leads search party for his ball at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jordan Spieth couldn't find his ball in the rough at the 12th hole Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and nearby fans helped him search for and eventually find it.
Woods and Homa, Part 1: Tiger’s relationship with Arnie
Continuing the Tiger legacy series, Woods sits down with Max Homa and, in Part 1, discusses his friendship with the King of golf, Arnold Palmer.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Akshay Bhatia shot a Friday-best 6-under 66 and ascended to solo second on the Bay Hill Club leaderboard. He sits five strokes off leader Daniel Berger. Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Sahith Theegala all enjoyed strong second round performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup joined Smylie Kaufman to talk about their friendship and success on PGA Tour this year. Bridgeman, fresh off his win at the Genesis Invitational, spoke about shaking hands with Tiger Woods. Gotterup, the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open winner, hosted Bridgeman and his wife during last week as the two golfers prepped for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Puerto Rico Open, Round 2
Chandler Blanchet leads the field at Grand Reserve Golf Club by four strokes. Gordon Sargent sits in a solo second, while a pair of amateurs are making a splash in Rio Grande. John Daly II shot a 5-under 67 on Friday and sits T-7. Fellow amateur Kihei Akina recorded three birdies during his second round and is T-12 entering the weekend.
Lowry makes bold play off the rocks to try and make API cut
Shane Lowry needed to par the final hole to make the cut at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational. After hitting his approach shot into the rock bed on 18, he took on the challenge to try and make a '4'.
Scheffler hits range after posting 71 at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Scottie Scheffler recorded 10 consecutive pars on Friday at Bay Hill in route to a 1-under 71 for the second round. Scheffler sits 10 strokes off API leader Daniel Berger entering the weekend.
Late Masters invite scares Riviera winner Bridgeman
Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup are headed to the Masters. They joined "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to share their excitement ... and a little worry.