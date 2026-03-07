McIlroy withdraws from Round 3 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup joined Smylie Kaufman to talk about their friendship and success on PGA Tour this year. Bridgeman, fresh off his win at the Genesis Invitational, spoke about shaking hands with Tiger Woods. Gotterup, the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open winner, hosted Bridgeman and his wife during last week as the two golfers prepped for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."