AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season continues Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A field of 80 players will compete on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds. There is no halfway cut but the field will play Pebble Beach GL exclusively over the final 36 holes.

ROUND 2 COVERAGE (ET)

Here’s a look at the pairings and tee times for both courses on the Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach = PB; Spyglass Hill = SH):