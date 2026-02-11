Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published February 11, 2026 09:11 AM
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
February 9, 2026 03:32 PM
As the debate re-emerges over The Players Championship being a major, Rex Hoggard and Eamon Lynch discuss if the PGA Tour should have its own major and if The Players could make a major statement by take the event abroad.

The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season continues Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A field of 80 players will compete on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds. There is no halfway cut but the field will play Pebble Beach GL exclusively over the final 36 holes.

ROUND 2 COVERAGE (ET)

Here’s a look at the pairings and tee times for both courses on the Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach = PB; Spyglass Hill = SH):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Here are the tee times, pairings and how to watch the opening round of the PGA Tour’s first signature event.

Time
TeePlayers
11:45 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Keith Mitchell

Mackenzie Hughes

11:45 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Nico Echavarria

11:45 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Max Greyserman

Billy Horschel

11:45 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Denny McCarthy

Stephan Jaeger

11:58 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tony Finau

11:58 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Cameron Young

Jason Day

11:58 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Brian Harman

Rickie Fowler

11:58 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Viktor Hovland

Akshay Bhatia

12:11 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Justin Rose

Patrick Rodgers

12:11 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Harris English

Lucas Glover

12:11 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Andrew Novak

Patrick Cantlay

12:11 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

12:24 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Åberg

12:24 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Harry Hall

Keegan Bradley

12:24 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Bud Cauley

Kevin Yu

12:24 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

12:37 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Ryan Gerard

Garrick Higgo

12:37 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Taylor Pendrith

Rico Hoey

12:37 PM
EST

1

(SH)

J.T. Poston

Adam Schenk

12:37 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Tom Hoge

Sahith Theegala

12:50 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Alex Noren

Matt McCarty

12:50 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Aaron Rai

Min Woo Lee

12:50 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Joe Highsmith

Alex Smalley

12:50 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Pierceson Coody

Ryo Hisatsune

1:03 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

1:03 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Chris Kirk

Sami Valimaki

1:03 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Emiliano Grillo

Michael Kim

1:03 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Si Woo Kim

J.J. Spaun

1:16 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth

1:16 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Steven Fisk

Jake Knapp

1:16 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Maverick McNealy

Russell Henley

1:16 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Corey Conners

Sam Burns

1:29 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Rory McIlroy

Ryan Fox

1:29 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Taylor

1:29 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Jacob Bridgeman

Sepp Straka

1:29 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Ben Griffin

Shane Lowry

1:42 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Marco Penge

Daniel Berger

1:42 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Brian Campbell

Sam Stevens

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Max McGreevy

Matti Schmid

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Aldrich Potgieter

Kurt Kitayama