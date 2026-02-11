AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The PGA Tour’s first signature event of the season continues Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A field of 80 players will compete on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds. There is no halfway cut but the field will play Pebble Beach GL exclusively over the final 36 holes.
ROUND 2 COVERAGE (ET)
- 2-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at the pairings and tee times for both courses on the Monterey Peninsula (Pebble Beach = PB; Spyglass Hill = SH):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:45 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Keith Mitchell
Mackenzie Hughes
|11:45 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Nico Echavarria
|11:45 AM
EST
1
(SH)
Max Greyserman
Billy Horschel
|11:45 AM
EST
10
(SH)
Denny McCarthy
Stephan Jaeger
|11:58 AM
EST
1
(PB)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tony Finau
|11:58 AM
EST
10
(PB)
Cameron Young
Jason Day
|11:58 AM
EST
1
(SH)
Brian Harman
Rickie Fowler
|11:58 AM
EST
10
(SH)
Viktor Hovland
Akshay Bhatia
|12:11 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Justin Rose
Patrick Rodgers
|12:11 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Harris English
Lucas Glover
|12:11 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Andrew Novak
Patrick Cantlay
|12:11 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Chris Gotterup
Wyndham Clark
|12:24 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Collin Morikawa
Ludvig Åberg
|12:24 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Harry Hall
Keegan Bradley
|12:24 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Bud Cauley
Kevin Yu
|12:24 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
|12:37 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Ryan Gerard
Garrick Higgo
|12:37 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Taylor Pendrith
Rico Hoey
|12:37 PM
EST
1
(SH)
J.T. Poston
Adam Schenk
|12:37 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Tom Hoge
Sahith Theegala
|12:50 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Alex Noren
Matt McCarty
|12:50 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Aaron Rai
Min Woo Lee
|12:50 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Joe Highsmith
Alex Smalley
|12:50 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Pierceson Coody
Ryo Hisatsune
|1:03 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Robert MacIntyre
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:03 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Chris Kirk
Sami Valimaki
|1:03 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Emiliano Grillo
Michael Kim
|1:03 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Si Woo Kim
J.J. Spaun
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Steven Fisk
Jake Knapp
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Maverick McNealy
Russell Henley
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Corey Conners
Sam Burns
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Fox
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Jhonattan Vegas
Nick Taylor
|1:29 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Jacob Bridgeman
Sepp Straka
|1:29 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Ben Griffin
Shane Lowry
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(PB)
Marco Penge
Daniel Berger
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(PB)
Brian Campbell
Sam Stevens
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SH)
Max McGreevy
Matti Schmid
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SH)
Aldrich Potgieter
Kurt Kitayama