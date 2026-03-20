Brian Campbell withdraws from Valspar citing neck injury

Brian Campbell won’t be making it to the weekend at Palm Harbor.

And the 36-hole cut at Copperhead Course has nothing to do with it. Rather, the No. 99-ranked Campbell withdrew before completing the 16th hole on Friday.

He cited a neck injury for leaving Valspar.

Brian Campbell WD with a neck injury during the second round of the Valspar Championship — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 20, 2026

Campbell’s first shot on the 10th hole went into the water, he went on to bogey that to start his second round.

He opened the tournament with a 2-over 73. He started that round with a birdie on the first hole. He was bogey-free through the first dozen holes before double bogeying on 13 and adding strokes on 16 and 18.

Campbell was coming into the Valspar off of three straight cuts at the Genesis, Arnold Palmer and The Players.