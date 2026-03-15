Cameron Young last man standing as Players champion

Cameron Young paid no attention to the wreckage behind him on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

With the lead pairing of Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen combining to shoot 9 over, Young carded a near-flawless, 4-under 68 from the penultimate group to win the Players Championship by a shot.

Young began the final round four shots back of Aberg, but he dropped only one shot, unable to get up and down at the par-4 sixth, and tallied five birdies, including a 10-footer at the par-3 17th hole that tied him with Matt Fitzpatrick for the lead.

“It ended up being a great number,” Young said. “It’s 130 over that bunker, and I got see Matt hit a sand wedge right in front of me. And I felt like if he flew it right about where I was looking, I felt that I could fly it the same number. So, it was just a full-out, not as many nerves as a little touchy, feely one would have been.”

TIED AT THE TOP HEADING TO THE 72ND HOLE 🤯



THE PLAYERS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA.



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/1Tw345jAQk — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 15, 2026

After Young hit a 375-yard drive on the par-4 18th, the longest on that hole in the ShotLink era, Fitzpatrick missed his tee ball in the right trees and could only punch out to the fairway.

“Once you’re out of position, it’s difficult to make your par,” Fitzpatrick said.

With Young only facing a tap-in par, Fitzpatrick missed an 8-footer for his par, the bogey dropping him to 12 under, ultimately a shot back of Young’s 13 under after the two-shot swing.

“The nerves kicked in over the 8-inch putt on the last,” Young said. “That hole looked really, really small there from pretty close range.”

Sunday figured to be a battle between Aberg and Thorbjornsen, two former PGA Tour University Nos. 1. But Thorbjornsen ejected early with a quadruple bogey that included a yanked wedge shot into the water from just 84 yards on the par-4 fourth. Thorbjornsen rinsed three shots total, including at No. 17, during a 5-over 77. Aberg was even par through 10 holes before hitting his second shot in the water at the par-5 11th and then pulling his tee ball into the lake left on the short par-4 12th hole. He played those two holes in a combined 3 over, eventually posting 76.

“It got away from me quick there,” Aberg said. “Yeah, it was just poor swings. I felt like I’ve had that sort of 7-wood right miss a few times this week, on No. 4 especially twice, and it came up on 11 as well. Then tried to press a little bit on 12, hitting driver, where sometimes you can play 3-wood a little short of that bunker.

“Yeah, obviously really disappointed. I would have loved to be standing where Cameron is standing right now.”

Aberg, who was trying for his third PGA Tour win, was the seventh player since The Players moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982 to lead by three or more strokes after 54 holes and the fourth of that group who failed to convert.

Young, who finally broke through for his maiden Tour title at last summer’s Wyndham Championship, has now backed up that victory.

“In some sense there’s a little bit of pressure off, but the same pressure that I have put on myself since I was a kid is still there,” Young said. “So, it’s more a battle against that than any pressure of not winning or not winning enough. But, yeah, I mean, to have now put my name on two different tournaments, and a big one like The Players, I mean, it’s incredibly special and I’m hoping that I can continue that throughout the season.”