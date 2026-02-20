Cognizant Classic features 121-player field but no Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler

Defending champion Joe Highsmith returns to the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National, the first non-signature event in three weeks.

The 121-player field will be missing some notable names next week, though, including world No. 2 Rory McIlroy who’s skipping the first leg of the Tour’s Florida swing in favor of playing practice rounds at Augusta National in preparation for his Masters title defense.

Also skipping the Cognizant are Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa, which means none of the top-5 ranked players in the world will be at the Champions Course in West Palm Beach.

Here’s who is in for the first stop in Florida:

World No. 11 Ben Griffin is the top-ranked player on the list, leading a field that is highlighted also by Max Homa, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry and Will Zalatoris.

No. 12-ranked Sepp Straka will also be in attendance, having playing strong golf over the last two weeks, both signature events.

Perhaps most notably in the field is Brooks Koepka, playing in his first Tour event since the WM Phoenix Open in which he did not make the cut. In his first event back from LIV Golf, Koepka finished T-56 at the Farmers Insurance Open.