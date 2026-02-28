Skip navigation
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3

February 28, 2026 05:08 PM
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Cognizant Classic, where scores were low and Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead at PGA National.
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
