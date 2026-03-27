Eyeing Masters berth, Pierceson Coody (back) withdraws from Houston Open

Pierceson Coody’s bid to become the first grandson of a Masters champion to play in the event hit a snag Friday when he withdrew before the start of the second round of the Texas Children’s Hospital Open because of a back injury.

Coody had fired an even-par 70 and was seven shots off the lead heading into Friday’s play.

At No. 51 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Coody was hoping for a strong performance to push him inside the top 50 during the final week of qualifying for the Masters via the OWGR.

Coody has not yet publicly commented on the severity of his injury. Barring an unexpected move inside the top 50 – OWGR Nos. 50 Sam Stevens and No. 52 Adam Scott each carded 67s on Thursday – Coody’s final chance to qualify for the year’s first major would be by winning next week’s Valero Texas Open.

Coody, the 26-year-old grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, has enjoyed a solid start to the season, racking up a couple of top-10 finishes on the West Coast swing. He ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings.