PGA Tour schedule for 2027 shakes up Florida swing events

The 2027 PGA Tour schedule continues to come into focus with various announcements and reports clarifying the Florida swing and the circuit’s lineup through the season’s second major.

The Cognizant Classic, Feb. 25-28, will again kickoff the Florida swing, but that’s one of the only constants.

The Cadillac Championship announced on its social media channels it will be played March 4-7 at Doral (Fla.) and will be followed by The Players Championship (March 11-14) and Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 15-21). The Valspar Championship, which has anchored the Florida swing in recent years, will be played May 6-9 next year.

The API has traditionally been played ahead of The Players while the Cadillac, in Doral’s return to the PGA Tour, was contested in May this year.

The ’27 schedule is being revealed in piecemeal fashion as the Tour continues to work towards an overhauled lineup that will be defined by “Track 1” and “Track 2" events likely starting in 2028.

The American Express will kick off the season Jan. 21-24 following news earlier this year that The Sentry and Sony Open were removed from the Tour schedule. The West Coast swing continues in San Diego, Jan. 28-31, although no sponsor has been announced for the annual stop at Torrey Pines. That will be followed by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Feb. 4-7), WM Phoenix Open (Feb. 11-14) and Genesis Invitational (Feb. 18-21).

The run-up to the Masters (April 8-11) will remain unchanged with the Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 25-28) and Valero Texas Open (April 1-4) both announcing their 2027 dates on their websites, and the RBC Heritage (April 15-18) and Zurich Classic (April 22-25) will follow the year’s first major.

The schedule was reworked to move the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to April 29-May 2 to avoid three consecutive weeks in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with the PGA Championship (May 20-23) in Frisco, Texas, followed by the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 27-30). The Truist Championship (May 13-16) will again lead into the PGA Championship.

While the remainder of the schedule remains a work in progress, the dates for the U.S. Open (June 17-20) and Open Championship (July 15-18) have been announced.