Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 2 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel

  
Published January 27, 2026 03:52 PM
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
January 27, 2026 04:00 PM
What were players talking about on the range at the 2026 American Express? Todd Lewis joins Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner on the "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex &amp; Lav," and says it's two things: schedule and Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka will compete on the North Course Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa at 1:38 p.m. ET. The threesome is playing the South Course in Thursday’s opening round.

Golf Channel Coverage (ET)

Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.

NORTH COURSE

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Thorbjørn Olesen

Takumi Kanaya

12:10 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Seamus Power

Mackenzie Hughes

Lanto Griffin

12:21 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Peter Malnati

Tom Kim

Matti Schmid

12:21 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Joel Dahmen

Kevin Streelman

David Lipsky

12:32 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Ryan Gerard

Andrew Novak

Matt McCarty

12:32 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Cameron Young

Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Cantlay

12:43 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Steven Fisk

Davis Riley

Aaron Wise

12:43 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Tony Finau

Alex Noren

Marco Penge

12:54 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Luke Clanton

Emilio Gonzalez

Pontus Nyholm

12:54 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Emiliano Grillo

Gary Woodland

Chandler Phillips

1:05 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Jordan Smith

Jeremy Paul

Davis Chatfield

1:05 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Jesper Svensson

A.J. Ewart

Marcus Byrd

1:16 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Rafael Campos

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

1:16 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Chad Ramey

Denny McCarthy

Michael Thorbjornsen

1:27 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Erik van Rooyen

Nicolai Højgaard

Rico Hoey

1:27 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Si Woo Kim

Eric Cole

Max McGreevy

1:38 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Aldrich Potgieter

Kevin Yu

Taylor Pendrith

1:38 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Ludvig Åberg

Brooks Koepka

Max Homa

1:49 PM
EST

1

(NC)

William Mouw

Jhonattan Vegas

Cam Davis

1:49 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Xander Schauffele

J.J. Spaun

Harris English

2:00 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Brice Garnett

Sam Ryder

Hank Lebioda

2:00 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Matt Wallace

Andrew Putnam

Dylan Wu

2:11 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Dan Brown

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Chandler Blanchet

2:11 PM
EST

10

(NC)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Johnny Keefer

Justin Hastings

2:22 PM
EST

1

(NC)

Neal Shipley

Adrien Saddier

Hunter Logan

SOUTH COURSE

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Danny Walker

12:10 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Adam Svensson

Charley Hoffman

Kevin Roy

12:21 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

Vince Whaley

12:21 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Camilo Villegas

Patrick Rodgers

S.H. Kim

12:32 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Justin Rose

Hideki Matsuyama

Jason Day

12:32 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Sami Valimaki

Davis Thompson

Billy Horschel

12:43 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Chris Gotterup

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

12:43 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Kensei Hirata

Gordon Sargent

12:54 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matthieu Pavon

Brandt Snedeker

Kristoffer Reitan

12:54 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Zecheng Dou

John Parry

Marcelo Rozo

1:05 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Pierceson Coody

Kris Ventura

David Ford

1:05 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Austin Smotherman

Isaiah Salinda

Mark Geddes

1:16 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Austin Eckroat

Lee Hodges

Justin Lower

1:16 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Doug Ghim

Max Greyserman

Mac Meissner

1:27 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore

Mark Hubbard

1:27 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Beau Hossler

Henrik Norlander

Ryo Hisatsune

1:38 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Maverick McNealy

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

1:38 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Adam Schenk

Garrick Higgo

Jake Knapp

1:49 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Michael Brennan

Joe Highsmith

Aaron Rai

1:49 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Karl Vilips

Stephan Jaeger

Matt Kuchar

2:00 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Keita Nakajima

John VanDerLaan

Christo Lamprecht

2:00 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Jackson Suber

Zach Bauchou

Jeffrey Kang

2:11 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Patrick Fishburn

Haotong Li

Ricky Castillo

2:11 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Alejandro Tosti

S.T. Lee

Thomas Rosenmueller