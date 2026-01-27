Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 2 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel

Brooks Koepka will compete on the North Course Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa at 1:38 p.m. ET. The threesome is playing the South Course in Thursday’s opening round.

Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.

NORTH COURSE

Time

Tee Players 12:10 PM

EST 1 (NC) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Thorbjørn Olesen Takumi Kanaya

12:10 PM

EST 10 (NC) Seamus Power Mackenzie Hughes Lanto Griffin

12:21 PM

EST 1 (NC) Peter Malnati Tom Kim Matti Schmid

12:21 PM

EST 10 (NC) Joel Dahmen Kevin Streelman David Lipsky

12:32 PM

EST 1 (NC) Ryan Gerard Andrew Novak Matt McCarty

12:32 PM

EST 10 (NC) Cameron Young Akshay Bhatia Patrick Cantlay

12:43 PM

EST 1 (NC) Steven Fisk Davis Riley Aaron Wise

12:43 PM

EST 10 (NC) Tony Finau Alex Noren Marco Penge

12:54 PM

EST 1 (NC) Luke Clanton Emilio Gonzalez Pontus Nyholm

12:54 PM

EST 10 (NC) Emiliano Grillo Gary Woodland Chandler Phillips

1:05 PM

EST 1 (NC) Jordan Smith Jeremy Paul Davis Chatfield

1:05 PM

EST 10 (NC) Jesper Svensson A.J. Ewart Marcus Byrd

1:16 PM

EST 1 (NC) Rafael Campos Tom Hoge Rasmus Højgaard

1:16 PM

EST 10 (NC) Chad Ramey Denny McCarthy Michael Thorbjornsen

1:27 PM

EST 1 (NC) Erik van Rooyen Nicolai Højgaard Rico Hoey

1:27 PM

EST 10 (NC) Si Woo Kim Eric Cole Max McGreevy

1:38 PM

EST 1 (NC) Aldrich Potgieter Kevin Yu Taylor Pendrith

1:38 PM

EST 10 (NC) Ludvig Åberg Brooks Koepka Max Homa

1:49 PM

EST 1 (NC) William Mouw Jhonattan Vegas Cam Davis

1:49 PM

EST 10 (NC) Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun Harris English

2:00 PM

EST 1 (NC) Brice Garnett Sam Ryder Hank Lebioda

2:00 PM

EST 10 (NC) Matt Wallace Andrew Putnam Dylan Wu

2:11 PM

EST 1 (NC) Dan Brown Sudarshan Yellamaraju Chandler Blanchet

2:11 PM

EST 10 (NC) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Johnny Keefer Justin Hastings

2:22 PM

EST 1 (NC) Neal Shipley Adrien Saddier Hunter Logan



