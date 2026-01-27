Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 2 tee times, how to watch Brooks Koepka and field on Golf Channel
Brooks Koepka will compete on the North Course Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.
He will play alongside Ludvig Åberg and Max Homa at 1:38 p.m. ET. The threesome is playing the South Course in Thursday’s opening round.
Golf Channel Coverage (ET)
- 2:30-3PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 3-7PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2 live
- 7-8PM: Golf Central Postgame
Here’s a look at the full-field tee times and groupings. Players will rotate the North and South courses over the first two rounds. Following a 36-hole cut, the South Course will play host over the weekend.
NORTH COURSE
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Thorbjørn Olesen
Takumi Kanaya
|12:10 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Seamus Power
Mackenzie Hughes
Lanto Griffin
|12:21 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Peter Malnati
Tom Kim
Matti Schmid
|12:21 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Joel Dahmen
Kevin Streelman
David Lipsky
|12:32 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Ryan Gerard
Andrew Novak
Matt McCarty
|12:32 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Cameron Young
Akshay Bhatia
Patrick Cantlay
|12:43 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Steven Fisk
Davis Riley
Aaron Wise
|12:43 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Tony Finau
Alex Noren
Marco Penge
|12:54 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Luke Clanton
Emilio Gonzalez
Pontus Nyholm
|12:54 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Emiliano Grillo
Gary Woodland
Chandler Phillips
|1:05 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Jordan Smith
Jeremy Paul
Davis Chatfield
|1:05 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Jesper Svensson
A.J. Ewart
Marcus Byrd
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Rafael Campos
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Chad Ramey
Denny McCarthy
Michael Thorbjornsen
|1:27 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Erik van Rooyen
Nicolai Højgaard
Rico Hoey
|1:27 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Si Woo Kim
Eric Cole
Max McGreevy
|1:38 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Aldrich Potgieter
Kevin Yu
Taylor Pendrith
|1:38 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Ludvig Åberg
Brooks Koepka
Max Homa
|1:49 PM
EST
1
(NC)
William Mouw
Jhonattan Vegas
Cam Davis
|1:49 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Harris English
|2:00 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Brice Garnett
Sam Ryder
Hank Lebioda
|2:00 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Matt Wallace
Andrew Putnam
Dylan Wu
|2:11 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Dan Brown
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Chandler Blanchet
|2:11 PM
EST
10
(NC)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Johnny Keefer
Justin Hastings
|2:22 PM
EST
1
(NC)
Neal Shipley
Adrien Saddier
Hunter Logan
SOUTH COURSE
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Luke List
Sam Stevens
Danny Walker
|12:10 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Adam Svensson
Charley Hoffman
Kevin Roy
|12:21 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Keith Mitchell
Alex Smalley
Vince Whaley
|12:21 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Camilo Villegas
Patrick Rodgers
S.H. Kim
|12:32 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Justin Rose
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
|12:32 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Sami Valimaki
Davis Thompson
Billy Horschel
|12:43 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Chris Gotterup
Keegan Bradley
Adam Scott
|12:43 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Kensei Hirata
Gordon Sargent
|12:54 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matthieu Pavon
Brandt Snedeker
Kristoffer Reitan
|12:54 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Zecheng Dou
John Parry
Marcelo Rozo
|1:05 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Pierceson Coody
Kris Ventura
David Ford
|1:05 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Austin Smotherman
Isaiah Salinda
Mark Geddes
|1:16 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Austin Eckroat
Lee Hodges
Justin Lower
|1:16 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Doug Ghim
Max Greyserman
Mac Meissner
|1:27 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sahith Theegala
Taylor Moore
Mark Hubbard
|1:27 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Beau Hossler
Henrik Norlander
Ryo Hisatsune
|1:38 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Maverick McNealy
Wyndham Clark
Will Zalatoris
|1:38 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Adam Schenk
Garrick Higgo
Jake Knapp
|1:49 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Michael Brennan
Joe Highsmith
Aaron Rai
|1:49 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Karl Vilips
Stephan Jaeger
Matt Kuchar
|2:00 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Keita Nakajima
John VanDerLaan
Christo Lamprecht
|2:00 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Jackson Suber
Zach Bauchou
Jeffrey Kang
|2:11 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Patrick Fishburn
Haotong Li
Ricky Castillo
|2:11 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Alejandro Tosti
S.T. Lee
Thomas Rosenmueller