Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings, how to watch
Brooks Koepka may have drawn all the attention earlier in the week at the Farmers Insurance Open but with 18 holes remaining at Torrey Pines, there’s only one name at the tip of every tongue on California’s sun-kissed coastline: Justin Rose.
Rose, who set the 36-hole course record Friday, continued his dominant Farmers performance with a 4-under 68 in Round 3.
He enters with a six-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen, despite making three times as many bogeys Saturday as he did the previous two days.
Rose, 45, is the oldest player in PGA Tour history to carry a more than five-stroke lead into Sunday. Additionally, no player has lost a lead larger than five shots at Torrey Pines.
Farmers Insurance Open Final-Round Coverage (ET)
Here’s how fans can tune in and follow final-round action at the Farmers Sunday.
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round (GC)
- 3-6PM: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round (CBS)
- 6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame
Full tee times and groupings on the South Course Sunday at Torrey Pines:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
John VanDerLaan
Cam Davis
Mackenzie Hughes
|10:25 AM
EST
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Mac Meissner
Isaiah Salinda
|10:36 AM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Karl Vilips
Sam Stevens
|10:36 AM
EST
|10
Rasmus Højgaard
Denny McCarthy
Taylor Moore
|10:47 AM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Matti Schmid
Cameron Young
|10:47 AM
EST
|10
Wyndham Clark
Adam Scott
Johnny Keefer
|10:58 AM
EST
|1
Nicolai Højgaard
Jason Day
Tony Finau
|10:58 AM
EST
|10
S.H. Kim
Keegan Bradley
Davis Thompson
|11:09 AM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Harris English
John Parry
|11:09 AM
EST
|10
Doug Ghim
Sam Ryder
Austin Eckroat
|11:20 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Ryan Gerard
Justin Lower
|11:20 AM
EST
|10
Zecheng Dou
Danny Walker
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|11:31 AM
EST
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Dan Brown
Chris Gotterup
|11:31 AM
EST
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Zach Bauchou
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|11:42 AM
EST
|1
Pierceson Coody
Matt McCarty
Eric Cole
|11:42 AM
EST
|10
Ricky Castillo
Kristoffer Reitan
A.J. Ewart
|11:53 AM
EST
|1
Kris Ventura
Adam Schenk
Keith Mitchell
|11:53 AM
EST
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Mark Hubbard
Rico Hoey
|12:04 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Hideki Matsuyama
David Lipsky
|12:04 PM
EST
|10
Brooks Koepka
Tom Hoge
Kensei Hirata
|12:15 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Seamus Power
Haotong Li
|12:15 PM
EST
|10
Keita Nakajima
Marcelo Rozo
Emilio Gonzalez
|12:26 PM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Max McGreevy
Stephan Jaeger
|12:26 PM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Jackson Suber
|12:37 PM
EST
|1
Justin Rose
Joel Dahmen
Ryo Hisatsune