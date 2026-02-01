Skip navigation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings, how to watch

  
Published January 31, 2026 07:02 PM

Brooks Koepka may have drawn all the attention earlier in the week at the Farmers Insurance Open but with 18 holes remaining at Torrey Pines, there’s only one name at the tip of every tongue on California’s sun-kissed coastline: Justin Rose.

Rose, who set the 36-hole course record Friday, continued his dominant Farmers performance with a 4-under 68 in Round 3.

He enters with a six-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen, despite making three times as many bogeys Saturday as he did the previous two days.

Rose, 45, is the oldest player in PGA Tour history to carry a more than five-stroke lead into Sunday. Additionally, no player has lost a lead larger than five shots at Torrey Pines.

Farmers Insurance Open Final-Round Coverage (ET)

Here’s how fans can tune in and follow final-round action at the Farmers Sunday.

Full tee times and groupings on the South Course Sunday at Torrey Pines:

Time
TeePlayers
10:25 AM
EST		1

John VanDerLaan

Cam Davis

Mackenzie Hughes

10:25 AM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Mac Meissner

Isaiah Salinda

10:36 AM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Karl Vilips

Sam Stevens

10:36 AM
EST		10

Rasmus Højgaard

Denny McCarthy

Taylor Moore

10:47 AM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Matti Schmid

Cameron Young

10:47 AM
EST		10

Wyndham Clark

Adam Scott

Johnny Keefer

10:58 AM
EST		1

Nicolai Højgaard

Jason Day

Tony Finau

10:58 AM
EST		10

S.H. Kim

Keegan Bradley

Davis Thompson

11:09 AM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Harris English

John Parry

11:09 AM
EST		10

Doug Ghim

Sam Ryder

Austin Eckroat

11:20 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Ryan Gerard

Justin Lower

11:20 AM
EST		10

Zecheng Dou

Danny Walker

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

11:31 AM
EST		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Dan Brown

Chris Gotterup

11:31 AM
EST		10

Patrick Rodgers

Zach Bauchou

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

11:42 AM
EST		1

Pierceson Coody

Matt McCarty

Eric Cole

11:42 AM
EST		10

Ricky Castillo

Kristoffer Reitan

A.J. Ewart

11:53 AM
EST		1

Kris Ventura

Adam Schenk

Keith Mitchell

11:53 AM
EST		10

Emiliano Grillo

Mark Hubbard

Rico Hoey

12:04 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Hideki Matsuyama

David Lipsky

12:04 PM
EST		10

Brooks Koepka

Tom Hoge

Kensei Hirata

12:15 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Seamus Power

Haotong Li

12:15 PM
EST		10

Keita Nakajima

Marcelo Rozo

Emilio Gonzalez

12:26 PM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Max McGreevy

Stephan Jaeger

12:26 PM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Jackson Suber

12:37 PM
EST		1

Justin Rose

Joel Dahmen

Ryo Hisatsune