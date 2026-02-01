Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Final round tee times, groupings, how to watch

Brooks Koepka may have drawn all the attention earlier in the week at the Farmers Insurance Open but with 18 holes remaining at Torrey Pines, there’s only one name at the tip of every tongue on California’s sun-kissed coastline: Justin Rose.

Rose, who set the 36-hole course record Friday, continued his dominant Farmers performance with a 4-under 68 in Round 3.

He enters with a six-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen, despite making three times as many bogeys Saturday as he did the previous two days.

Rose, 45, is the oldest player in PGA Tour history to carry a more than five-stroke lead into Sunday. Additionally, no player has lost a lead larger than five shots at Torrey Pines.

