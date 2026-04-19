Gary Woodland caps off RBC Heritage with hole-out eagle on 18

What a way to finish the day for Gary Woodland!

During a windy final round on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, at the RBC Heritage, Woodland drilled his approach shot through the wind on par-4 18th and holed out for an incredible walk-off eagle.

After Woodland’s drive on the final hole, he found himself 204 yards from the pin. His second shot was perfect. The ball rattled off the pin and into the hole for an eagle-2.

UNREAL FROM GARY WOODLAND 🔥🤯



Hole-out eagle on 18 to finish his week at the @RBC_Heritage!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/FYe247WJhP — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 19, 2026

The crowd went wild as Woodland threw his hands up in celebration and CBS announcer Jim Nantz said what everyone was thinking, “Are you kidding?”

The thrilling finish ultimately moved him into a tie for eighth at 11 under.

It’s been quite a season for Woodland, who won the Texas Children’s Houston Open at the end of March, his first PGA Tour victory since having brain surgery in September 2023.

After a draining Masters tournament last week, Woodland thanked the fans in Harbour Town earlier this week for providing a much-needed boost of energy.