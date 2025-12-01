Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 in the Bahamas
Published December 1, 2025 04:58 PM
The Hero World Challenge takes place at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
A field of 20 players will compete in the Tiger Woods-hosted, unofficial PGA Tour event. Golf Channel coverage will begin Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Here’s a look at opening-round tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:46 AM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Aaron Rai
|10:57 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
Chris Gotterup
|11:08 AM
EST
|1
Harris English
Brian Harman
|11:19 AM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Sepp Straka
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:41 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Alex Noren
|11:52 AM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Sam Burns
|12:03 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Justin Rose
|12:14 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Keegan Bradley
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Scottie Scheffler