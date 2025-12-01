Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 in the Bahamas

  
Published December 1, 2025 04:58 PM
The Hero World Challenge takes place at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

A field of 20 players will compete in the Tiger Woods-hosted, unofficial PGA Tour event. Golf Channel coverage will begin Thursday at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Here’s a look at opening-round tee times:

Time
TeePlayers
10:46 AM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Aaron Rai

10:57 AM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

Chris Gotterup

11:08 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Brian Harman

11:19 AM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Sepp Straka

11:30 AM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

11:41 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Alex Noren

11:52 AM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Sam Burns

12:03 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

12:14 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

12:25 PM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Scottie Scheffler