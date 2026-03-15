With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
Michael Thorbjornsen and his 10-finger grip are in the final pairing Sunday at The Players, alongside friend Ludvig Åberg. Hear from Thorbjornsen and listen to Brandel Chamblee's analysis of his grip.
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Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman tees off on No. 18 after the third round of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
Watch third-round action of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship. There were lots of highs and lows Saturday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
‘It’s all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
'It's all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
Ludvig Åberg addressed the media at The Players on Saturday, where he has a 3-shot lead going into the final round of the tournament on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Matt Fitzpatrick is climbing up the leaderboard at the The Players Championship, thanks in large part to precision tee shots like he had here on the 17th hole. Fitzpatrick birdie putt to climb into a tie for second place with Cameron Young.
‘Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
'Less stressful': Scheffler cards bogey-free 67 to move up leaderboard at The Players
Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass to move up the leaderboard at the 2026 Players Championship. The two-time Players champion chuckled when asked if he was having more fun after making the cut. He called the round "less stressful."
‘Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
'Chess not checkers': Cuts make for compelling theater on Friday
Golf Channel anchor Damon Hack, in a case for making golf more compelling from an entertainment perspective, referenced two popular forms of entertainment in a discussion on "Live from The Players." Hack wants consequential Fridays with "juice," and spoke how about satisfying that need is "chess not checkers."
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Shooting suspect who fled onto TPC Sawgrass arrested north of course
Two people were killed in a Friday night shooting at a Walgreens located about a mile from TPC Sawgrass. The suspect fled onto the golf course and caused an early morning lockdown Saturday, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports. The suspect was arrested an hour north in Nassau County, Fla. Third-round play was not impacted by the incident.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 2
Viktor Hovland scrambled to save par on the fifth hole while Ludvig Åberg holed out for eagle on 9. Both flashed big smiles for highlight-worthy, second round shots. Here are some other top moments from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
Friday the 13th ... on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass
"That wasn't even close!" "Slow down!" and "If it wasn't surrounded by water, they'd never miss the green." When talking about the lowlights of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Friday, March 13, it sounded like a house of horrors -- for the most part. Here's who provided the second-round highlights at The Players most famous hole