Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch the final round in the Bahamas
Published December 6, 2025 05:28 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.
The Hero World Challenge concludes Sunday with the final round at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. EST with NBC taking over at 1:30 p.m. Here’s a look at final-round tee times for the field of 20 players:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:46 AM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Chris Gotterup
|10:57 AM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Andrew Novak
|11:08 AM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Brian Harman
|11:19 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Akshay Bhatia
|11:30 AM
EST
|1
Harris English
Keegan Bradley
|11:41 AM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Corey Conners
|11:52 AM
EST
|1
Justin Rose
Cameron Young
|12:03 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
J.J. Spaun
|12:14 PM
EST
|1
Alex Noren
Hideki Matsuyama
|12:25 PM
EST
|1
Sepp Straka
Scottie Scheffler