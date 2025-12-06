Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch the final round in the Bahamas

  
Published December 6, 2025 05:28 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
December 5, 2025 05:00 PM
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.

The Hero World Challenge concludes Sunday with the final round at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. EST with NBC taking over at 1:30 p.m. Here’s a look at final-round tee times for the field of 20 players:

Time
TeePlayers
10:46 AM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup

10:57 AM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Andrew Novak

11:08 AM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Brian Harman

11:19 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Akshay Bhatia

11:30 AM
EST		1

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

11:41 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

11:52 AM
EST		1

Justin Rose

Cameron Young

12:03 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun

12:14 PM
EST		1

Alex Noren

Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 PM
EST		1

Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler