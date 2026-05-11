Jake Knapp (thumb) knocked out of PGA; Tom Hoge added to field

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jake Knapp has been knocked out of a third consecutive tournament because of a sprained thumb.

Knapp withdrew Monday from the PGA Championship because of the injury that has lingered over the past month.

Tom Hoge will replace Knapp in the 156-man field at Aronimink.

If any more players withdraw, Kevin Yu, Mac Meissner and Tony Finau, in that order, would be added.

Knapp hasn’t played since he tied for 74th out of 82 players at the RBC Heritage. Since then, he has been forced to pull out of three straight events – two $20 million signature events and now the year’s second major.

Prior to the injury, Knapp had enjoyed a strong start to the season, posting seven top-11 finishes in his first eight starts, including in the Masters, and ranking inside the top 10 in strokes gained: total. He has not commented publicly on the injury.